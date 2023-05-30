Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India, emphasises on the importance of timely issuance of Form 16. “Employers should furnish Form 16 to employees by June 15 of the subsequent financial year. For instance, employees should receive their Form 16 for the fiscal year 2022-23 no later than June 15, 2023,” he says.

Over the next couple of months, salaried individuals across the country will turn their attention to filing their income-tax returns (ITR). Central to this task is Form 16, a certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) issued by employers to their employees. Companies’ human resource departments have started emailing it to employees. Form 16 contains details of salary income, deductions, and exemptions, and is crucial for accurate filing of tax returns.