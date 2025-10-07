Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of withdrawing large amount of cash? Here's when taxes can kick in

Thinking of withdrawing large amount of cash? Here's when taxes can kick in

If you're planning large cash withdrawals, be mindful of the TDS rules under Section 194N - your bank could deduct tax once your total withdrawals cross key limits

money, salary, income
On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For many Indians, cash is still king, whether it’s for wedding expenses, business payments, or emergencies. But in recent years, the rules around withdrawing large amounts of cash have changed significantly. Under Section 194N of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the government now requires banks to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) on certain cash withdrawals.
 
This isn’t just another banking formality. It’s part of a broader push to curb unaccounted cash transactions and promote digital payments. For individuals and businesses who still rely heavily on cash, understanding how this rule works is essential to avoid unexpected deductions.
 

How TDS on cash withdrawals works?

 
Under Section 194N, banks track aggregate cash withdrawals across all accounts linked to the same PAN. The TDS deducted depends on two factors:
 
·  The total amount withdrawn in a financial year
 
·  Whether the account holder has filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) for any of the previous three years
 

Here’s how it breaks down for FY 2025-26:

 
·  Up to Rs 20 lakh: No TDS
 
·  Between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 crore:  If proof of ITR filing is submitted: No TDS If proof is not submitted: 2 per cent TDS on the amount above Rs 20 lakh
 
·  Above Rs 1 crore:  If proof of ITR filing is submitted: 2per cent TDS on the amount above Rs 1 crore
    If proof is not submitted: 5per cent TDS on the amount above Rs 1 crore
 
Special case: For cooperative societies, the threshold rises to Rs 3 crore, provided necessary documents are submitted.
 

Why proof of ITR filing matters

 
Filing your ITR and providing proof to your bank can protect you from higher TDS rates. Banks generally require the ITR-V (Acknowledgment of Filing of Income Tax Return) for one of the last three financial years. Without this proof, the lower threshold applies and higher rates kick in.
 
CBDT confirms this procedure, and the Income Tax Department provides an online utility for banks to verify ITR filing status
 

Who is Exempt from TDS?

 
Certain accounts and entities are not subject to this TDS rule, including:
 
·  State and central government accounts
 
·  Banks and cooperative societies engaged in banking
 
·  Post offices
 
·  White-label ATM operators authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
 
·  Business correspondents of banks or cooperative societies
 
·  Other persons notified by the Central Government
 

How to avoid higher TDS?

 
If you regularly make large cash withdrawals, you can minimise or avoid higher TDS by:
 
·  Filing ITR on time, even if your income is below taxable limits
 
·  Submitting your ITR-V and necessary declarations to your bank
 
·  Monitoring your cumulative cash withdrawals using banking apps or statements
 
·  Using digital modes of payment such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, or cheques wherever possible

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech leads, but deal flow slows: India's PE investments down 32% in 2025

CGHS rate changes explained: How 2025 reforms affect your healthcare costs

Fewer flights, firmer fares: Why air tickets are not getting any cheaper

India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

Gold at Rs 11,925 per gram ahead of Diwali: Should you buy & in what form?

Topics :TDS on paymentsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story