Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of withdrawing your PF? A surprise 30% tax may hit you

Thinking of withdrawing your PF? A surprise 30% tax may hit you

Taking out money defeats the purpose of long-term retirement savings, say experts

Provident fund, PF
Photo: Shutterstock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Are you tempted to withdraw your Provident Fund (PF) savings after quitting your job? Doing that without completing five years of continuous service could dent your savings, with up to 30 per cent of the amount going in taxes.
 
Legal experts and tax professionals say that hasty PF withdrawals defeat the purpose of long-term retirement savings and have hefty tax implications.
 
“Withdrawing your PF before five years of continuous service is treated as a taxable event,” said Vishal Gehrana, partner designate at Karanjawala & Co. and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court. “Not only is the entire amount taxable as per your slab, but if you haven’t submitted your PAN, TDS (tax deducted at source) is deducted at 30 per cent.”
 

What exactly gets taxed?

 
Both employee and employer contributions, and the interest earned on them, become taxable income under Section 192A of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) deducts TDS if the withdrawal is more than Rs 50,000, said Gehrana.
 
Kunal Savani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said: “The employer’s share along with interest becomes taxable as profits in lieu of salary. While the employee’s own contribution may be tax-free, interest on it could still be taxable, especially if thresholds are crossed.”
 
Even partial withdrawals made for housing, education or medical needs must comply with specific conditions of the EPF Scheme, 1952, to avoid tax trouble. 
 

Are there exceptions?

 
Yes. Tax is not applicable if the withdrawal is due to ill health, business closure, or reasons beyond the employee’s control. In such cases, the law provides relief.
 
Also, once an individual completes five years of continuous service or withdraws PF after retirement, the entire amount is tax-exempt under Section 10(12) of the Income-tax Act.
 

Mistakes to avoid

 
  • Withdrawing PF instead of transferring it when switching jobs 
  • Not maintaining five years of cumulative service 
  • Failing to submit PAN, leading to higher TDS 
  • Assuming Form 15G/H always prevents TDS (they work only if income is below the taxable limit)
 

Treat PF as long-term asset

 
“Instead of withdrawing PF early, transferring the account to the new employer preserves service continuity and tax benefits,” said Gehrana. He recommended maintaining documents to support your case in the event of a tax notice.
 
A recent X post by tax professional Sujit Bangar summed it up aptly: “Withdrawing PF after resigning job? If you’ve not completed 5 years, the entire amount is taxable. 30 per cent TDS. Don’t act in a hurry.” 
 

Supreme Court lawyer Tushar Kumar listed tips to access PF funds without triggering tax:

Transfer your PF account when changing jobs to maintain service continuity and qualifying for tax-free withdrawals after five years.
 
Avoid full withdrawals unless absolutely necessary. Instead, opt for partial advances allowed for medical, housing, or education needs, which are typically not taxable.
 
Time your withdrawal in a financial year when your total income is below the taxable limit to reduce or eliminate tax burden.
 
Submit Form 15G or 15H, if eligible, to avoid TDS on withdrawals below the tax threshold.
 
Keep documents ready, like employment history and reason for withdrawal, to support your case in case of scrutiny.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bad news for FDs: Rates to fall sharply as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps

Premium

Cut home loan costs: Retain EMI, shorten tenure, consider prepaying

On waiting list for train ticket?Websites offer three-fold refund assurance

HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

RBI rate cut: EMIs may fall to Rs 68,000-70,000 for Rs 1 crore home loan

Topics :PF WithdrawalProvident Fund withdrawalBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story