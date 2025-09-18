To the cradle born: Baby shower gifting makes strides across cities

When it comes to baby showers, the most valued gifts aren’t the fanciest hampers or priciest gadgets — they’re the ones that truly support parents stepping into a new chapter of their lives.

“The best presents are those that ease the transition into parenthood — be they health-focused, sustainable, or simply practical,” says mom-to-be Aashna Khurana, director (Creative & Marketing) at Karma Lakelands, a hospitality and real estate brand based in Delhi NCR, who recently had her baby shower.

For her, the standout gift wasn’t an object at all but time and presence: “Having loved ones around meant more than anything material. But if I had to choose, the best gifts are the ones friends know you’ll need — even before you realise it. I also love the idea of gift cards, such a sweet way for friends to say, “whatever you need, we’ve got your back.... I feel the best gifts are those chosen with thought and love, especially ones that support mindful parenting. Practical items that make life easier for new parents, encourage good habits, or help them spend quality time with their baby are always appreciated.”

Urban centres drive growth Once limited to gold bangles, silver rattles, and cash envelopes, the baby shower — or godh bharai — is now a booming gifting economy. Urban hosts and guests are trading heirlooms for utility-driven luxuries: organic cotton swaddles, spa hampers for mothers, imported diaper bags, even prepaid diaper subscriptions. “Utility is the new luxury,” says a Delhi-based event planner. The shift is unmistakable — what was once a family ritual has morphed into a multi-crore market spanning five-star banquets, designer hampers, and Instagram-worthy décor, fuelled by millennial and Gen Z parents who prize experiences and practicality over tradition.

According to Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer at FNP, baby showers have evolved into a key life-stage celebration, blending traditional rituals with Western-style, décor-led parties. “With rising urban aspirations and digital-first shopping, baby showers are becoming meaningful milestones,” he says. According to TechSci Research, a market research company, the baby-shower gifts market in India is currently valued at around $90 million (about Rs 750 crore) in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12–14 per cent between 2024 and 2029, nearly doubling in size to reach an estimated $160 mn–$170 mn by 2029. “The baby-shower gifts market in India is dominated by North and West India, especially metro hubs like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune, driven by higher disposable incomes, cultural adoption of baby showers, and strong e-commerce penetration," a spokesperson for the firm said. "Southern metros such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad also contribute significantly with rising urban demand. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities remain smaller today but are emerging growth centres, particularly in South India, where awareness and adoption of curated hampers and online gifting are expanding rapidly.”

A crowded playpen In India, the baby shower gifting market is anchored by a mix of large retailers, international names, homegrown mass brands, and niche boutique players. FirstCry, India’s largest dedicated baby and kids retailer, has emerged as the primary discovery channel for curated hampers and gift sets, while marketplaces like Amazon India and Flipkart remain vital distribution hubs with bestseller and “most gifted” lists shaping demand. Among international players, Chicco enjoys strong visibility through affordable yet branded gift packs, while mass Indian labels such as Mee Mee, Babyhug, LuvLap, and Babyoye dominate clothing sets and budget hampers.

The personal care segment is led by The Moms Co., Mamaearth, and Himalaya, with their premium, toxin-free toiletries often bundled into curated packs. On the practical side, Pampers and Huggies diaper subscriptions feature prominently in utility-driven gifts, while heritage names like Fisher-Price, Johnson’s, and Mothercare continue to appeal with higher-value toy-and-care bundles. At the luxury end of the market, a host of local D2C brands and hamper specialists are making inroads with personalised, eco-friendly, and bespoke hampers that are popular with urban millennials and for corporate gifting. Then there are homegrown boutique brands who focus on wellness hampers for baby showers. Take the case of Baby Forest which has positioned itself as a go-to boutique for parents who value Ayurveda + premium aesthetics. Its 750 sq ft flagship store at Select City Walk in New Delhi lets customers pick dining sets such as the Nanhi Dawat Kids Dining Set - a pure brass plate, bowls, utensils and glass - for Rs 5,500. Its hamper lines like Nanhi Sandook (about Rs 9,770) and Sneh Uphaar offer curated baskets of natural baby-care items, blending traditional materials with modern gifting sensibilities.

And then there is the classic: mithais, without which no desi function is complete. According to Sid Mathur, founder of luxury mithai brand KHOYA: “... the traditional Godh Bharai remains the more widely celebrated occasion. It carries deep-rooted cultural significance, and mithai continues to play a central role - not just as a treat, but as a thoughtful gesture of care and celebration." Key Trends in Baby Shower Gifting At the entry level, gifts begin as low as Rs 500-Rs 1,000 with basics like clothes, bibs, or toys. The mid-range of Rs 5,000–Rs 15,000 sees demand for premium strollers, nursing chairs, or hampers packed with baby essentials. At the luxury end, spending can soar to Rs 50,000-Rs 2 lakh, with designer bassinets, Tiffany silverware, or cash-rich envelopes making their way into celebrations. Corporate gifting specialists such as FNP have even carved out baby shower verticals, with hampers starting around Rs 3,000 and going as high as Rs 25,000.