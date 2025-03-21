Hermes Distiller buys 10 flats in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for Rs 199 cr

Beverage manufacturer Hermes Distillery has acquired ten properties in South Bombay's Marine Lines for Rs 199.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was officially registered in January 2025.

The purchased apartments are located in Prestige Ocean Tower. According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the 10 transactions involve a total built-up area of 25,650 sq. ft. The carpet area of each apartment is 2,482 sq. ft (~230.58 sq. m), while the built-up area is 2,565 sq. ft. The transaction value per unit ranges from Rs 19.39 crore to Rs. 20.54 crore, with the total transaction cost amounting to Rs. 199.34 crore. The total stamp duty for the apartments is Rs 11.96 crore. Each transaction carries a standard registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The purchase includes a total of 30 car parking spaces, with three allocated to each apartment.

According to RERA, Prestige Ocean Towers is a newly launched residential project by Prestige Projects Private Limited, spread across 2.3 acres and offering 2 and 3 BHK units.

Marine Lines, one of South Mumbai’s most premium residential neighbourhoods, is known for its high-end apartments, commercial establishments, and proximity to key business hubs like Churchgate and Fort. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the area features iconic landmarks such as Marine Drive and UNESCO-recognized Art Deco buildings. Well-connected via the Western Railway Line, Eastern Express Highway, and the upcoming Metro Line 3, it offers seamless access across Mumbai.

Hermes Distillery Private Limited, established in 2008, is a prominent beverage manufacturer based in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. The company specializes in producing a diverse range of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, rum, and brandy. It operates from its manufacturing unit located on Ankli-Raibag Road in Raibag, Belgaum.