Transferred money to the wrong UPI ID? Here's how can retrieve it

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has emerged as a simple and safe method for fund transfers in India, combining multiple bank accounts into a single mobile app, streamlining banking features, fund transfers, and merchant payments.

However, users sometimes make errors by entering incorrect information or phone numbers, resulting in money being transferred to the wrong UPI ID. Here is a simple guide for you to help get your money back.

Developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI enables fund transfers without requiring an IFSC code or account number. Users can conveniently pay recipients using a VPA (Virtual Payment Address), mobile number, or QR code. To initiate online payments through UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe or GPay, all you need is a smartphone, a bank account linked to your mobile number, and a reliable internet connection.

A successful UPI transaction involves key participants such as the Payer Application Service Provider (ASP) who initiates the money transfer, the Payee ASP who receives the funds, the Beneficiary Bank which handles the payee's account, the Remittance Bank responsible for deducting the payment from the payer's account, the NPCI overseeing the UPI system, merchants offering services to users, and the bank account holder, who can both receive and make payments, holding accounts on both sides of the transaction.

What to do when you make an error will UPI transfer:

“A complaint shall be first raised with the relevant TPAP (3rd party apps such as Paytm, PhonePe or GPay) in respect to all UPI-related grievances/complaints of the end-user customers on-boarded by the PSP Bank / TPAP (if the UPI transaction is made through TPAP app),” said NPCI Dispute Redressal Mechanism.

In case the complaint/grievance remains unresolved, the next level for escalation will be your bank, followed by the bank (where the end-user customer maintains its account) and NPCI, said the UPI operator.

Often it is recommended to contact the fund receiver to rectify an erroneous transfer.

Additionally, if the recipient holds an account with your bank, your bank can initiate contact with them to request a refund on your behalf. However, if the recipient uses a different bank, your bank can offer branch details for you to visit and discuss the matter with the branch manager.

If your grievance does not get resolved, you can file a complaint on NPCI portal:

Visit the official NPCI website at https://www.npci.org.in/

Click on the "What we do" tab and select "UPI" from the options.

Scroll down and find the "Complaint Section."

Provide transaction details including transaction nature, bank name, UPI ID, email ID, phone number, and specify the issue as "Incorrectly transferred to the wrong UPI address."

Attach valid proof of the transaction, such as a bank statement reflecting the deducted amount.

Submit your complaint and await contact from the authorities.

RBI Ombudsman Scheme

The NPCI recommends approaching the Banking Ombudsman and/or the Ombudsman for Digital Complaints, in case the above-mentioned methods can’t help you.

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme (BOS) has been implemented by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to redress the complaints of customers on certain types of banking services provided by banks and to facilitate the settlement of those complaints.

The Banking Ombudsman is a senior official appointed by the RBI as an appellate body where customers can escalate complaints if the financial institution fails to address the complaint within 30 days. Even when customers are not satisfied with the resolution offered or explanation given by the financial institution they can approach the ombudsman.