Travel secured: The insurance cover you must buy before heading out

Purpose of the trip

It is important to select your travel policy based on the purpose of your trip. If you are travelling for work, you can opt for a basic plan that provides coverage for trip or flight cancellation, loss of baggage, passport, or mobile devices, personal accident cover, cover for medical expenses, etc.

As summer vacations open up, travel picks up. Before heading abroad, travellers should ensure they have a comprehensive insurance policy. Travel insurance ensures protection against a range of emergencies and mishaps. If you plan a vacation anytime soon, here are important things to keep in mind.