Update your Aadhaar details for free till June 14: All you need to know

Have you updated your Aadhaar details? If not, you have until 14 June 2024 to update your Proof of Identity and Proof of Address free of charge. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), after this date, any updates will incur a fee of Rs 50.

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number assigned to Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic information. It prevents duplicate and fake identities by ensuring each person has a unique number linked to their biometrics.

Why update your Aadhaar?

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, individuals must update their POI and POA documents every ten years from their Aadhaar enrollment date. This requirement also applies to updating a child's biometric details on their Blue Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15. Notably, you can update demographic information such as Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, and Information Sharing Consent for free online.

How to update Aadhaar details online

1. Visit the website: Go to [myAadhaar](https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/).

2. Log in: Use your Aadhaar number and the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

3. Verify details: Check your identity and address details displayed in your profile.

4. Correct details if needed: If details are incorrect, select the document to submit from the drop-down menu.

5. Upload documents: Upload your identity document (less than 2 MB; JPEG, PNG, or PDF).

6. Repeat for address: Select and upload your address document.

7. Submit consent: Confirm and submit your updates.

Required documents

Proof of identity and address

Ration card

Voter identity card

Government-issued identity card/certificate with address

Indian passport

Proof of identity only

PAN card

Driving licence

Secondary or senior school mark sheet

Government-issued identity card/certificate

Proof of address only

Recent electricity/water/gas bill (last 3 months)

Bank/Post Office passbook

Rent/lease/leave & license agreement

How to update Aadhaar offline

1. Locate a centre: Go to [Bhuvan Aadhaar (https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/).

2. Find nearby centres: Click on the ‘Cents Nearby’ tab and enter your location details.

3. Search by PIN code: Use the ‘Search byIN Code’ tab to find centres in your area.