UPI-ICD expands to more banks: Cash deposits easier, no debit card need

A new feature called UPI Interoperable Cash Deposit (UPI-ICD) is changing the way you deposit cash at ATMs. This innovative service allows you to deposit cash into your bank account using any UPI app, eliminating the need for a physical debit card. While initially available at select ATMs of banks like Axis Bank and Union Bank of India, more banks are expected to adopt this service in the near future.

