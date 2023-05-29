Utilise enhanced SCSS limit, but diversify your retirement corpus

“The return on some post office products can be below that offered by bank fixed deposits (FDs), but in the case of SCSS it is always more than or equal to bank FD returns,” says Rao.

SCSS is a simple and safe product. “Being government-backed, it is risk-free,” says Arvind A Rao, certified financial planner and founder, Arvind Rao and Associates. The interest rate of 8.2 per cent is very attractive for a risk-free product.