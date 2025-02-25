Health premium per policy up 73% since Covid-19, total sum assured up 240%

The Indian health insurance industry is experiencing rapid growth, with consumers increasingly seeking higher coverage to shield themselves from rising healthcare expenses. A new report from insurtech platform Turtlemint reveals a 240% growth in the total sum assured over the past five years, reflecting a significant shift in consumer behavior toward more comprehensive health plans. The surge comes as India grapples with rising medical inflation, which stands at an annual rate of 14%, and a post-COVID era where the importance of financial preparedness for health crises has never been clearer.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which placed immense strain on healthcare systems, served as a wake-up call for many Indians, highlighting the vulnerabilities associated with inadequate health coverage. As the country rebounds, the effects of the pandemic are still evident in the rise of health insurance premiums and policy sales, especially in smaller cities where awareness is steadily increasing. In fact, the premium per policy in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities has seen an astonishing 73% increase since 2020, showcasing consumers’ growing willingness to invest in broader health coverage as they prioritize financial security in the face of unforeseen medical emergencies.

"The increasing preference for higher sum assured and comprehensive coverage highlights a growing consumer focus on financial preparedness for medical expenses," said Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-founder & CEO of Turtlemint.

With medical inflation at 14%, the health insurance market is projected to reach Rs 2 trillion ($23.8 billion) by 2028, according to GlobalData.

Meanwhile, health insurance premiums in the national capital could soon see a significant hike as insurers consider factoring in the effects of air pollution when pricing policies. Discussions are underway to impose a 10-15 per cent increase in premiums for new health insurance policies in Delhi following a surge in pollution-related claims in 2024, a report by Reuters claimed, citing industry executives.

If approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), this would mark the first instance in the country where air pollution is directly considered in determining health insurance costs. The move could also pave the way for similar price hikes in other cities grappling with severe air quality issues.

Just recently, 61 year-old Rajiv Matta drew government’s attention to rising health insurance premiums for senior citizens in India, stating on ‘X’ that in the last two years his health “premium has just gone up by 90%”. Over two-third of policyholders have seen their insurance premiums increase by 50 to 200 per cent over the past three years, revealed a survey by Localcircles.

The survey, which received 17,914 responses, aimed to understand the impact of these increases on individuals who rely on health insurance for their well-being.

When asked about the cumulative increase in their annual health insurance premiums from 2021 to 2024, a striking 8% of respondents reported a staggering rise of 200% or more. Another 16% saw their premiums jump by 150% to 200%, while 13% faced an increase of 100% to 150%. A further 30% of policyholders saw premiums rise between 50% and 100%.

This is despite not having claimed any payout throughout his years of taking health insurance cover. Even as the health insurance premiums are rising in double digits, pay out of claims by health insurers continues to be a source of problem.

However, in a major relief for senior citizens struggling with rising healthcare costs, Irdai has curbed steep health insurance premium hikes for the elderly. Insurers can no longer raise premiums for policyholders aged 60 and above by more than 10% per year without prior approval, which will ensure accessibility of health insurance to those who are the most vulnerable to medical inflation.