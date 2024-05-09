What 4% hike in DA means to an employee's salary structure: Here's the math

In March 2024, the centre increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 4%. This adjustment raised the DA to 50%, providing considerable financial relief to millions of central government employees and pensioners across the country.

Impact on salary structure

"Dearness allowance is a part of the salary for government employees and pensioners. As DA rises, central government employees' take-home pay also improves," says Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Acube Ventures (a group holding company).

"Consider the situation of a central government employee who receives a monthly pay of Rs 45,700. Previously, at 46%, his dearness allowance was Rs 21,022. With the DA raised to 50%, his dearness allowance will increase to Rs 22,850. So he will receive Rs 1,818 more (Rs 22,850 minus Rs 21,022)," he explains.

Here's what changes

Changes to Housing and Rent Allowances

With the DA reaching the 50% mark, there was a ripple effect on other components of the salary structure. For example, the House Rent Allowance (HRA) was also increased for employees residing in metropolitan cities classified under the X, Y, and Z categories. Let's consider Mr Sharma, a government employee living in a Category X city like Delhi. Prior to the hike, he received an HRA of Rs 10,000 per month. Post-hike, his HRA saw an increase, enhancing his monthly take-home and helping him better manage the rising urban living costs.

Gratuity benefits

Another significant change was the increase in the tax exemption limit on gratuities from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

This adjustment means that in the event of an employee's retirement or death, their family can receive a higher gratuity amount, ensuring better financial stability.

Note: Gratuity is a lump sum payment made to employees who have served continuously for five years or more. It is paid at the time of retirement, resignation, or superannuation.

Increased allowances for education and child care

Following the DA increase, specific allowances such as the Children's Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy were also revised upwards by 25%.

Government employees can now claim a set amount of Rs 2,812.5 per month for CEA allowance, regardless of what they actually spend. Employees can also get Rs 8,437.5 per month as a subsidy for hostel expenses.

Moreover, employees with Divyang (differently-abled)) children now receive double the usual rate (totalling Rs 5,625 per month), easing the financial burden associated with special needs education and care.

Special consideration for women with disabilities

Additionally, the Special Allowance for Child Care for women with disabilities has been updated. They are now eligible for Rs 3,750 per month, depending on certain conditions.

Additional allowances affected by the DA hike



— House Rent Allowance

— Transportation Allowance on transfer

— Gratuity ceiling

— Dress allowance

— Mileage allowance for personal transport

— Daily allowance