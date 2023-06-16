Cyber criminals deploy phishing emails and fake websites that can lead to malware infection. The McAfee report suggests that travellers should avoid emails offering mouth-watering deals that ask them to click on a link. Instead, they should themselves go to the website of a reputable company and book. While booking tickets, use only trusted online travel aggregators and agencies.

High inflation in recent times has made travellers keen to save money and led some to indulge in imprudent behaviour. According to the McAfee survey, 54 per cent of the respondents were likely to seek bargain deals online, 50 per cent would quickly snap up such a deal, 44 per cent would be ready to try a new booking site, and 47 per cent would be willing to try a new destination.