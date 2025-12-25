Why Indians are booking late, staying local, and rethinking the big holiday

Demand is strong but behaviour is changing
Best-selling destinations: rest over rush
What kind of holiday are people actually booking?
- Plain relaxation: slow stays, scenic settings and privacy
- Wellness-led breaks: clean air, nature-centric locations and low-AQI destinations
- Family and multi-generational travel, favouring large private homes over hotel rooms
Planning is a must
Last-minute travel: how to still find value
What should travellers budget?
- Rs 18,000–Rs 35,000 per night for high-end villas or boutique stays, depending on group size and location
- Year-end pricing can rise 20–40 per cent in peak-demand pockets
When should you ideally have booked?
- October to early November ensured the best inventory and pricing for year-end travel
- December bookings now come with limited choice and little room for negotiation
The big takeaway
