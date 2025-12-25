Why Indians are booking late, staying local, and rethinking the big holiday

December-end travel this year isn’t about indulgence alone, it’s about hedging risk. From flight disruptions caused by dense NCR fog to pilot shortages and rising airfares, uncertainty has quietly reshaped how Indians are travelling. The result is a sharp rise in last-minute bookings, shorter breaks, and a renewed tilt towards domestic holidays over long-haul international trips.

Industry players say the season reflects a more cautious, value-conscious traveller — one who still wants to travel, but with fewer variables. According to luxury homestay network SaffronStays, core domestic markets such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and South India have seen 30–35 per cent growth, even as traditional year-end favourites like the hills and Goa have faced headwinds.

Despite these disruptions, travel demand remains robust. Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says year-end travel is shaping up as one of the busiest periods of the year.

“The hills and Goa have been severely impacted due to flight disruptions caused by NCR fog and recent pilot shortages, which are yet to be resolved. The trend towards last-minute planning is impacting New Year and December festive season occupancies. Additionally, Goa panchayat elections and the recent crackdown following the fire outbreak have further dampened traveller confidence.”

“The rupee going to 91 is forcing many international holiday seekers to consider domestic holidays, and we expect a revival shortly,” says Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, which operates a network of over 400 private luxury vacation homes across India.

Internationally, the UAE — especially Dubai — remains the most-searched destination, followed by Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Hong Kong and Tokyo. “Indian travellers are also planning earlier than before, with winter bookings up 30–35 per cent and the average booking lead time rising to 21 days,” he says.

Within India, popular year-end destinations continue to include Goa and hill stations such as Srinagar, Manali, Dehradun and Mussoorie, alongside quieter coastal escapes like Varkala. “Accommodation searches for these destinations are up over 50 per cent year-on-year,” Pittie adds.

“Travel demand this year is strong, with over 20–25 per cent growth in year-end bookings compared to last year,” Pittie says. “Domestic and international travel are both expanding as airlines add routes and travellers plan their holidays.”

So where are Indians actually heading this year-end? According to Radhika Subramaniam, an AI travel influencer with Collective Media Network, the dominant motivation is simple: rest.

At the same time, how people travel is evolving. “For domestic trips, we’re seeing a mix of flights and road travel, as travellers look for flexibility and reduced dependency on flight schedules,” Pittie notes. International flight bookings for December are up around 45 per cent year-on-year, while domestic flight searches have risen 50 per cent month-on-month, underlining the continued appetite for travel, even if the style of travel has changed.

“Right now, most people are reaching out with one clear intention — they just want a break,” she says. “The demand is for short trips that help them slow down and breathe, not packed itineraries.”

Within India, destinations such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Kerala, the North East, and quieter pockets of Goa are seeing consistent interest. International travel is happening too, but largely to nearby, easy-to-reach destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, rather than complex, multi-city itineraries.