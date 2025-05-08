Will travel insurance cover you if war breaks out abroad? Check terms

Worsening ties between India and Pakistan has hit commercial aviation, forcing rerouting of flights and cancellations. Indians planning to travel to politically unstable places of the world are likely asking: Does travel insurance cover war-like situations?

“Standard travel insurance policies generally do not cover war-like situations,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar.com. “Events such as armed conflict, civil war, rebellion, or military uprisings are typically excluded from coverage. This is a long-standing norm in the insurance industry, as these situations present extremely high and unpredictable risks.”

According to Bajaj Allianz ’s website, its international travel plans do not cover “losses due to war, rebellion, or terrorism.” Similarly, SBI General Insurance’s website says claims arising from “war, invasion, acts of foreign enemy, hostilities (whether war be declared or not), civil war, rebellion, revolution, insurrection, military or usurped power” are excluded.

Even if a traveller is unintentionally caught in a conflict zone which means if one get caught in war zone/ war like sitution unforseen, “claims arising from such scenarios are often rejected unless specifically covered by a rare exception or special arrangement,” said Shetty.

Limited protection can be availed of through add-ons.

“There are a few specific riders or add-ons that may offer limited protection,” said Shetty. “These are not standard and must be added to a base travel insurance policy separately. Such add-ons may include coverage for political risk, emergency evacuation, or repatriation in the event of sudden political instability.”

Add-ons/riders are rarely offered for destinations under active travel advisories or those already designated as conflict zones at the time of travel.

What should travellers do

From an insurance perspective, travellers to risky destinations should prepare carefully. “Read the policy documents thoroughly to understand what is excluded, especially clauses related to war, terrorism and civil unrest,” said Shetty. “Consult the insurer directly to ask whether any riders are available for high-risk destinations and what conditions apply.”

People should check travel advisories of the Indian government or reputed global sources. “Traveling against these advisories can void insurance claims,” he warned. Additionally, registering with the Indian embassy at your destination and keeping emergency contact plans ready is strongly advisable.

Cautious insurers

As geopolitical risks rise, insurers are becoming more cautious. “With geopolitical tensions rising, insurers in India are more cautious,” Shetty said. “Many are explicitly excluding coverage for civil unrest, strikes, and war-related damages, and some have even withdrawn certain covers for specific high-risk countries.”

While a few narrow riders for political risk or evacuation exist, Shetty noted that “the industry trend is toward limiting exposure rather than expanding coverage in conflict zones.”

If you're planning to travel to a high-risk region, don’t assume your travel insurance will come to your rescue in case of war or civil unrest. Understand your policy, ask your insurer about rider options, and always heed travel advisories. As Shetty puts it, “Insurance is a tool for preparedness, but not a blanket cover for every geopolitical risk.”