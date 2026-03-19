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Will vs trust? Experts explain which is better for wealth management

While a Will ensures a simple transfer of assets, a trust provides a long-term strategic framework for wealth protection, business continuity

Inheritance tax
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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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A Will is fine but a trust can be a more effective instrument to manage wealth. The first distributes wealth and the second governs it.
 
A Will is a legal document that comes into effect after death and transfers assets to beneficiaries. A trust creates a structure where trustees manage assets for beneficiaries, often over a long period and under specific conditions.
 

When a trust is better

 
Trusts are useful for families needing “privacy, control and long-term protection of wealth”, especially when heirs are young, inexperienced or when business continuity is involved, said Khushi Parmar, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co.
 
Common scenarios where trusts score over Wills include:
 
Complex assets: Multiple properties, business interests, or cross-border holdings
 
Large families: To avoid disputes and fragmentation of wealth
 
Controlled inheritance: Staggered payouts instead of lump-sum transfers
 
Special needs planning: Ensuring support without disrupting government benefits
 
Privacy concerns: Trusts avoid the public probate process
 
Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said that trusts help avoid probate, which can take months or years and add significant costs.
 
A diligently structured trust separates ownership from control, shielding assets from creditors, lawsuits, or misuse by beneficiaries. Parmar said that under Indian law, trust property is legally distinct from the settlor’s personal assets, offering a degree of protection.
 
However, there are limits:
 
Revocable trusts offer weak protection as the creator retains control
 
Irrevocable trusts are stronger, as assets are no longer legally owned by the settlor
 
Fraudulent transfers can be reversed by courts
 
Trusts cannot be used to defeat creditors, and courts will strike down sham arrangements, said Supreme Court advocate Tushar Kumar.
 
Wills: Low upfront cost, sometimes just a few thousand rupees, but may involve probate costs and delays later
 
Trusts: Higher set-up cost (including drafting, registration, and possible stamp duty), plus ongoing administrative expenses
 
Shweta Tungare, cofounder of LawTarazoo, describes a trust as a “strategic investment” for high-net-worth individuals, particularly where avoiding litigation and ensuring smooth succession is critical.
 
Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, adds that while Wills are economical, poorly drafted ones often lead to disputes and legal costs.
 

So, which should you choose?

 
Choose a Will if your assets are modest and easy to divide
 
Consider a trust if you want control, protection, and continuity, especially for large or complex estates
 
In essence, a Will is sufficient for straightforward succession. A trust becomes relevant when wealth needs to be managed, not just passed on.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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