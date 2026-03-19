Retirement portfolio beyond FDs: Diversify for inflation, longevity risks

He cautions that equity crashes can be severe and can last for many years, so retirees should assume their true risk appetite is lower than they think.
One prerequisite for investing in equity funds after retirement is that the retirement corpus must be considerable. “Senior citizen couples with large portfolios above ~10 crore and the ability to invest through direct mutual fund plans should use a Nifty 50 index fund for its low fee,” says Luthria.
Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, recommends a combination of index funds and flexicap funds for seniors who are comfortable with pure equity exposure. “They should avoid more aggressive categories, such as mid-cap, small-cap and thematic funds, because of their higher volatility,” he says.