Retirement portfolio beyond FDs: Diversify for inflation, longevity risks

Retirees need some exposure to growth assets, such as equity mutual funds, to outpace consumer and lifestyle inflation during a retirement phase that can last 25 years or more.

“A retired person could keep 10 per cent to 40 per cent of their portfolio in a Nifty 50 index fund,” says Avinash Luthria, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, Fiduciaries. He says the allocation to equity funds should depend on the investor’s experience with equities. Those with less than five years of experience should remain at the lower end of that range. “The rare senior citizen with more than 20 years of experience with equity could go to the upper end of that range,” says Luthria.