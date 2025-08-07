Home loans after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with lowest rates

Interest rates on home loans are linked to the repo rate, which the central bank kept unchanged in its policy announcement on Wednesday. Loan rates will largely remain unchanged as a result, but borrowers should compare offers of various lenders to get the best terms.

Here’s a snapshot of home loan interest rates in August as compiled by Paisabazaar.com.

Public-sector banks

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank: Starting at 7.50 per cent

Union Bank of India and Bank of India: As low as 7.35 per cent and going up to 10.10 per cent or more, depending on credit profile.

Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India: Interest rates range from 7.35 per cent to 7.40 per cent.

Some banks offer concessional rates of 0.05 per cent to 0.10 per cent to women or those opting for insurance.