Home loans after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with lowest rates

Public-sector banks
- State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank: Starting at 7.50 per cent
- Union Bank of India and Bank of India: As low as 7.35 per cent and going up to 10.10 per cent or more, depending on credit profile.
- Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India: Interest rates range from 7.35 per cent to 7.40 per cent.
Private-sector banks
- ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank: Interest rates start at 7.70 per cent and 7.90 per cent, respectively
- Kotak Mahindra Bank and South Indian Bank: Rates range from 7.75 per cent to 7.99 per cent and more
- Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank: They offer rates of up to 15 per cent, depending on risk assessment
Housing finance companies (HFCs)
- LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance: Rates ranging 7.35-7.50 per cent
- PNB Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Godrej Housing Finance: Rates ranging 8.25–8.55 per cent
- SMFG India Home Finance, Sammaan Capital: Higher rates, from 8.75 per cent to over 10 per cent
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app