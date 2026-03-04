Women account for only 11% of home loan approvals in 2025: Report

Women comprised 11 per cent of home loan approvals in 2025 despite strong ownership intent and rising participation in financial products, said a report by Urban Money.

The fintech company drew data from 56,523 loans approved in 13 major housing markets to find a gap between aspiration and access in India’s housing finance ecosystem.

High intent, low credit access

Women constitute nearly half of India’s population and account for around 30 per cent of residential property registrations in 2025. Surveys cited in the report show that about 75 per cent of women prefer real estate as an asset class. Yet, their share in approved home loans remains limited to 11 per cent.

The disparity is also visible in ticket sizes. The average home loan for women is Rs 23 lakh, compared with Rs 29 lakh for men. This indicates lower borrowing capacity and tighter eligibility thresholds. “India has made measurable progress in women’s socio-economic participation. However, this progress has not fully translated into access to housing finance and property ownership,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, cofounder and chief operating officer of Square Yards, a digital real estate company. Structural barriers at play The report links the imbalance to deeper structural constraints rather than a lack of demand. Key rejection drivers for women applicants include:

Insufficient or unstable income

Non-linear career paths

Low credit scores Limited or thin credit history Women account for 28 per cent of the corporate workforce, with representation falling sharply at senior levels and to single digits at chief executive positions. Since underwriting models heavily weigh income stability and documented credit behaviour, these factors materially affect approval outcomes. Urban Money’s report said that the gender “gap begins before the loan application stage”, shaped by workforce positioning and credit formation patterns over time. Uneven city trends City-level trends show limited pockets of parity. Women borrow more than men in only two real estate markets:

Gurugram: Rs 64.5 lakh (women) vs Rs 57.8 lakh (men) Noida: Rs 32.1 lakh (women) vs Rs 29.4 lakh (men) These patterns may reflect joint ownership structures and tax or stamp duty optimisation in premium markets. Chennai recorded the lowest average ticket size for women at Rs 12.7 lakh, signalling sharper disparity, while Thane emerged as the most balanced market in terms of average loan sizes. Beyond transaction-level incentives While lower stamp duty in some states and tax benefits under Sections 80C and 24(b) support women buyers, the report notes these measures primarily benefit those who already qualify.