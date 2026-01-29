Wrong UPI payment? Here's what you can recover and what you can't

While the speed of UPI makes mistaken transfers a common anxiety, the lack of automatic reversals means recovery depends entirely on rapid bank intervention and recipient cooperation.

Not all failed transactions are irreversible though, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates auto-reversals in certain cases:

If your account is debited but the beneficiary does not receive funds due to a technical issue, the recipient bank must reverse the money by the next day (T+1), with Rs 100 per day compensation if delayed, according to RBI circular, dated September 20, 2019.

For UPI payments to merchants where confirmation fails, banks have up to five days (T+5) to auto-reverse the amount. They have to pay Rs 100 per day compensation for delays considered to be recoverable, system-related failures, unlike customer mistakes such as entering a wrong UPI ID.

What happens with wrong UPI ID transfers For successful transfers to an incorrect UPI ID, recovery depends on the beneficiary’s consent. The remitter’s bank initiates a request through the beneficiary bank, and funds are returned only if approved according to the dispute redressal mechanism of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the organisation that facilitates UPI and other digital services. Banks cannot unilaterally debit the recipient’s account. NPCI advises raising complaints immediately via the UPI app or bank, supplying the transaction ID, amount, and date. Initial investigation may take one to three working days, but full recovery can take longer or fail if the beneficiary refuses. No compensation is provided unless a bank delays processing the complaint.