Fixed deposit rates at 5-8%: Check latest offers from various banks

Small finance banks (SFBs) are ahead of their public sector peers on retail returns, offering fixed deposit (FD) rates of up to 8 per cent this January. According to Paisabazaar data as of January 28, a widening gap has emerged in medium- and long-term deposits, where public sector banks remain clustered between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

Small finance banks’ rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest FD rate of 8 per cent on a five-year tenure. Jana Small Finance Bank, slice Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer rates above 7.5 per cent on select slabs. One-year deposits at several small finance banks fetch over 7 per cent, a level not available at most bigger lenders.

Private banks’ rates Private sector banks offer comparatively moderate returns. While RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank offer up to 7–7.2 per cent on specific tenures, large private banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank continue to offer FD rates largely in the 6.25–6.5 per cent range across popular maturities. Public sector banks Public sector banks remain the most conservative. State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank currently offer around 6–6.45 per cent on one-, three- and five-year deposits, even under special deposit schemes. Foreign banks also remain uncompetitive for retail savers, with most FD rates staying below 6.5 per cent.