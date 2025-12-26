Year-end senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6-8%: Top bank options

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a preferred savings option for senior citizens, amid volatile equity markets and uneven returns from other assets in 2025. For retirees who prioritise capital safety and predictable income, banks offer meaningful rate premiums over regular deposits. Data compiled by Paisabazaar.com shows that senior citizen FD rates at the end of December 2025 range from about 6 per cent to over 8 per cent per annum, depending on the bank and tenure.

Small finance banks

Small finance banks (SFBs) remain at the top of the rate table for senior citizens. According to Paisabazaar.com data, several SFBs are offering rates close to or above 8 per cent for specific tenures.

-ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10 per cent for a 444-day tenure. -Jana Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer rates of around 8.00 per cent on select tenures. -Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides up to 7.95 per cent for a two-year deposit. Higher rates can improve interest income but depositors should remain mindful of concentration risk and stay within the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) limit of Rs 5 lakh per bank. Private sector banks Private-sector banks are offering relatively lower rates than SFBs, but still provide stability and wider branch networks. Paisabazaar.com data shows:

-YES Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent for senior citizens on three- to five-year tenures. -RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer rates close to 7.70 per cent on medium-term deposits. -Large banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, offer rates in the 6.9–7.2 per cent range for longer tenures. Some private banks also offer additional incentives for super senior citizens, typically those aged 70 or 80 and above. Public sector banks Public-sector banks (PSBs) continue to trail private and small finance banks on headline rates, but remain popular for their perceived safety. According to Paisabazaar.com: