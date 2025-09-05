Zero forex markup to lounge access:Top 5 credit cards for global travellers

For frequent flyers, the right credit card can make travel smoother, safer and rewarding. Banks’ premium cards are tailored for global use, offering features like zero forex charge, lounge access and travel insurance. Here are five lucrative options for Indian travellers.

RBL World Safari Credit Card

Marketed as India’s first card designed exclusively for international travel, RBL World Safari does not have foreign currency markup. Cardholders also get complimentary airport lounge visits, a Rs 3,000 MakeMyTrip voucher on activation, and milestone rewards. Comprehensive travel insurance, including cover for lost baggage and medical emergencies abroad, further strengthens its appeal.

HDFC INFINIA Credit Card (Metal Edition)

HDFC INFINIA metal edition is meant for high-spending travellers who value luxury. Benefits include unlimited global lounge access, complimentary golf rounds worldwide, and 5X rewards on SmartBuy bookings. Though it has a 2 per cent forex markup, the value-added perks, concierge services, and flexible rewards redemption balance the costs.

IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Metal Credit Card A relatively new entrant, the Mayura Metal card stands out with zero forex markup and extensive lifestyle privileges. It offers eight free lounge or spa visits per quarter, trip cancellation cover, and up to 60X reward points redeemable across travel, dining, and retail. Additional benefits include movie and golf privileges, a fuel surcharge waiver, and premium brand tie-ups. Axis Bank Horizon Credit Card The Horizon card rewards both travel and everyday spending. Users earn five miles per Rs 100 spent on flight bookings and two miles on regular purchases. It provides 32 domestic and eight international lounge visits annually, a welcome bonus of 5,000 Miles, and travel protection up to Rs 10 lakh. Dining perks through EazyDiner add to its utility.