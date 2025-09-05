Malaika Arora sells Andheri West flat for Rs 5.30 crore, nets 62% gain

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore, according to property registration records accessed on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was registered in August 2025.

Details of the property

The apartment is located in Runwal Elegante at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. Documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards show the flat has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and a built-up area of 1,643 sq ft. The transaction also included one car parking space.

Arora had bought the property for Rs 3.26 crore in March 2018. The latest sale brings her a gain of about Rs 2.04 crore, reflecting an appreciation of 62 per cent. The deal attracted stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.