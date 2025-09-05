Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Malaika Arora sells Andheri West flat for Rs 5.30 crore, nets 62% gain

Malaika Arora sells Andheri West flat for Rs 5.30 crore, nets 62% gain

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora made a 62% gain on her Runwal Elegante apartment, bought in 2018 for Rs 3.26 crore

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora. Photo: Instagram
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore, according to property registration records accessed on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was registered in August 2025.
 
Details of the property
 
The apartment is located in Runwal Elegante at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. Documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards show the flat has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and a built-up area of 1,643 sq ft. The transaction also included one car parking space.
 
Arora had bought the property for Rs 3.26 crore in March 2018. The latest sale brings her a gain of about Rs 2.04 crore, reflecting an appreciation of 62 per cent. The deal attracted stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
Market trends in Runwal Elegante
 
Between September 2024 and August 2025, 22 transactions worth a total of Rs 109 crore were recorded at Runwal Elegante, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence. The average price currently stands at Rs 33,150 per sq ft.
 
Andheri West as a property hub
 
Andheri West remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas, with luxury high-rises, premium societies, and strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova–Ghatkopar Metro. The neighbourhood is also known for its entertainment and social scene, making it a favoured location for homebuyers and investors.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

