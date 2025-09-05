Where banks are closed today
- Gujarat
- Karnataka
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mizoram
- Maharashtra (except Mumbai, where holiday is shifted)
- Tamil Nadu
- Uttarakhand
- Telangana
- Manipur
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kerala
- Delhi
- Chhattisgarh
- Jharkhand
- Andhra Pradesh
- Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam and several other states are observing Eid-e-Milad.
Upcoming bank holidays in September
- September 6 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim closed for Eid-e-Milad
- September 8 (Monday): Banks in Mumbai closed for Eid-e-Milad. In rest of Maharashtra, banks will be closed on September 6
- September 12 (Friday): Banks in Jammu & Kashmir closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad
- September 22 (Monday): Rajasthan closed for Navratra Sthapna
- September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Kashmir closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday
- September 29 (Monday): Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja
- September 30 (Tuesday): Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja
What it means for customers
- Access ATMs for cash withdrawals
- Use debit and credit cards for transactions
- Manage accounts and services through net banking and mobile apps
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app