Banks are closed in many states on Friday for Eid-e-Milad, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar that lists other holidays nationwide.

Banks in Kerala are closed for Thiruvonam, the most important day of Onam celebrations. In Mumbai, the RBI shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday to Monday after government authorities and community groups agreed to carry out the main procession on that date. Banks are closed in the rest of Maharashtra for the occasion on Friday.

Where banks are closed today

Branches in the following states and union territories will be closed on Friday:

Gujarat

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Mizoram

Maharashtra (except Mumbai, where holiday is shifted)

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Telangana

Manipur

Jammu & Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam and several other states are observing Eid-e-Milad.

Upcoming bank holidays in September

Bank closures vary by state and festival. The remaining holidays in September are:

September 6 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim closed for Eid-e-Milad

September 8 (Monday): Banks in Mumbai closed for Eid-e-Milad. In rest of Maharashtra, banks will be closed on September 6

September 12 (Friday): Banks in Jammu & Kashmir closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad

September 22 (Monday): Rajasthan closed for Navratra Sthapna

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Kashmir closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday

September 29 (Monday): Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja What it means for customers Even on bank holidays, digital banking channels remain functional. Customers can continue to: Transfer funds through UPI, NEFT and RTGS