FD rates for senior citizens hit 8.5%: Check best offers by various lenders

Small finance banks offer highest rates; their largest peers are conservative and stable

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others
Best FD rates for senior citizens in Sep 2025
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Senior citizens get higher returns on fixed deposits (FDs), with several banks offering interest rates upwards of 8 per cent. According to data from Paisabazaar.com, small finance banks (SFBs) have the most attractive rates.

SFBs FD rates in September

  • Slice Small Finance Bank – 8.5 per cent (18 months, special tenure) 
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank – 8.1 per cent (444 days) 
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – 8.15 per cent (2–3 years) 
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank – 8.4 per cent (5 years) 
  • Jana Small Finance Bank – 8 per cent (3–5 years) 
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank – 7.9 per cent (888 days) 
  • AU Small Finance Bank – 7.6 per cent (2–3 years) 
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – 7.95 per cent (2 years) 
  • Unity Small Finance Bank – 7.25 per cent (501 days–5 years)

Private sector banks

Several private sector banks are offering competitive rates in the 7-8 per cent range.
 
Private banks’ rates
 
  • SBM Bank India – 8 per cent (5 years) 
  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank – 7.8 per cent (888 days) 
  • RBL Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years) 
  • YES Bank – 7.75 per cent (3–5 years) 
  • Bandhan Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years) 
  • DCB Bank – 7.7 per cent (special tenures) 
  • IDFC First Bank – 7.5 per cent (450 days–2 years) 
  • IndusInd Bank – 7.5 per cent (1–2 years)
  • Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank – around 7.1–7.35 per cent
 

Public sector banks 

Public sector banks are more conservative, though a few offer rates close to private peers.
 

Public sector banks FD rates in September

 
  • Central Bank of India – 7.5 per cent (2,222–3,333 days) 
  • Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India – 7.1 per cent (special schemes) 
  • Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank 7.2 to 7.25 per cent (various tenures) 
  • Canara Bank – 7 per cent (444 days)
 

Foreign banks FD rates

 
Rates at foreign banks remain modest.
 
  • Standard Chartered Bank – 7.1 per cent (1year - 370 days) 
  • Deutsche Bank – 7 per cent (above 1 year - 2 years) 
  • HSBC – 6 per cent (601 to 699 days-48 months to 60 months)
 

FD Rates for super senior citizens

 
Some banks extend additional benefits to depositors aged 80 and above:
 
  • Punjab National Bank – extra 0.3 per cent 
  • RBL Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India – extra 0.25 per cent 
  • Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Canara Bank – extra 0.1 per cent
 
For those relying on interest income, shopping around for the best FD rates can make a significant difference. While small finance banks currently offer the most attractive returns, depositors should weigh risks, deposit insurance cover, and liquidity needs before locking in funds.

Topics :FD ratessenior citizensBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

