Senior citizens get higher returns on fixed deposits (FDs), with several banks offering interest rates upwards of 8 per cent. According to data from Paisabazaar.com, small finance banks (SFBs) have the most attractive rates.

SFBs FD rates in September

Slice Small Finance Bank – 8.5 per cent (18 months, special tenure)

ESAF Small Finance Bank – 8.1 per cent (444 days)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – 8.15 per cent (2–3 years)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank – 8.4 per cent (5 years)

Jana Small Finance Bank – 8 per cent (3–5 years)

Equitas Small Finance Bank – 7.9 per cent (888 days)

AU Small Finance Bank – 7.6 per cent (2–3 years)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – 7.95 per cent (2 years)

Unity Small Finance Bank – 7.25 per cent (501 days–5 years)

Private sector banks

Several private sector banks are offering competitive rates in the 7-8 per cent range.

Private banks’ rates SBM Bank India – 8 per cent (5 years)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank – 7.8 per cent (888 days)

RBL Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)

YES Bank – 7.75 per cent (3–5 years)

Bandhan Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)

DCB Bank – 7.7 per cent (special tenures)

IDFC First Bank – 7.5 per cent (450 days–2 years)

IndusInd Bank – 7.5 per cent (1–2 years) Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank – around 7.1–7.35 per cent Public sector banks Public sector banks are more conservative, though a few offer rates close to private peers.

Public sector banks FD rates in September Central Bank of India – 7.5 per cent (2,222–3,333 days)

Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India – 7.1 per cent (special schemes)

Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank 7.2 to 7.25 per cent (various tenures)

Canara Bank – 7 per cent (444 days) Foreign banks FD rates Rates at foreign banks remain modest. Standard Chartered Bank – 7.1 per cent (1year - 370 days)

Deutsche Bank – 7 per cent (above 1 year - 2 years)

HSBC – 6 per cent (601 to 699 days-48 months to 60 months) FD Rates for super senior citizens Some banks extend additional benefits to depositors aged 80 and above: