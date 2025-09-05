SFBs FD rates in September
- Slice Small Finance Bank – 8.5 per cent (18 months, special tenure)
- ESAF Small Finance Bank – 8.1 per cent (444 days)
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – 8.15 per cent (2–3 years)
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank – 8.4 per cent (5 years)
- Jana Small Finance Bank – 8 per cent (3–5 years)
- Equitas Small Finance Bank – 7.9 per cent (888 days)
- AU Small Finance Bank – 7.6 per cent (2–3 years)
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – 7.95 per cent (2 years)
- Unity Small Finance Bank – 7.25 per cent (501 days–5 years)
Private sector banks
- SBM Bank India – 8 per cent (5 years)
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank – 7.8 per cent (888 days)
- RBL Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)
- YES Bank – 7.75 per cent (3–5 years)
- Bandhan Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)
- DCB Bank – 7.7 per cent (special tenures)
- IDFC First Bank – 7.5 per cent (450 days–2 years)
- IndusInd Bank – 7.5 per cent (1–2 years)
- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank – around 7.1–7.35 per cent
Public sector banks
Public sector banks FD rates in September
- Central Bank of India – 7.5 per cent (2,222–3,333 days)
- Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India – 7.1 per cent (special schemes)
- Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank 7.2 to 7.25 per cent (various tenures)
- Canara Bank – 7 per cent (444 days)
Foreign banks FD rates
- Standard Chartered Bank – 7.1 per cent (1year - 370 days)
- Deutsche Bank – 7 per cent (above 1 year - 2 years)
- HSBC – 6 per cent (601 to 699 days-48 months to 60 months)
FD Rates for super senior citizens
- Punjab National Bank – extra 0.3 per cent
- RBL Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India – extra 0.25 per cent
- Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Canara Bank – extra 0.1 per cent
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app