Zerodha's new Index Fund lets you invest in India's top 30 companies

Zerodha Fund House has launched the Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that replicates and tracks the performance of the BSE Sensex Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens today and will remain available until November 3, 2025.

Units will be allotted on November 6, 2025, and the scheme will reopen for ongoing subscriptions from November 10, 2025.

The fund will invest in equity and equity-related securities that mirror the composition of the BSE Sensex, India’s oldest and most recognized stock market benchmark. The Sensex represents 30 of the largest and most financially stable companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), covering sectors such as banking, energy, IT, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

"“The BSE Sensex reflects the performance of India’s leading companies across key sectors. The journey of this index spans several pivotal moments — from the dawn of the internet to the rise of India’s digital economy. With this fund, we’re offering investors a simple way to invest in India’s leading companies and build a diversified portfolio," said Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House. The fund is designed for long-term investors who want to participate in the growth of India’s largest and most liquid companies without the need to pick individual stocks. Why Index Funds Are Gaining Popularity