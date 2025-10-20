Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Parking premium: Mumbai tops Indian cities for homes with dedicated spaces

Parking premium: Mumbai tops Indian cities for homes with dedicated spaces

A home without parking may save a few lakhs initially but can lead to long-term frustration and added costs.

Car parking, parking, no parking, car
Mumbai ranks as the city with the highest parking availability, where 75% of properties currently listed for sale include a dedicated parking space.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Owning a car in India’s busy metros often comes with a hidden cost — the struggle for parking space. According to the latest research from eXp India, Mumbai leads the country in providing dedicated parking, with 75% of properties currently listed for sale offering a parking space.
 
The study, which analysed current residential listings across major Indian cities, highlights how parking availability has become a defining factor for homebuyers — particularly in congested urban centres where space is scarce.
 
Mumbai sits firmly at the top with three out of four homes offering dedicated parking, closely followed by Pune (74.8%), Delhi (73.9%), and Navi Mumbai (72.4%).
 
“Parking continues to be a high priority for many homebuyers in India, particularly in urban hubs where street parking is limited and a car is often essential for commuting,” said Sam Chopra, President of eXp India.
 
He added that international buyers, too, consider parking a key lifestyle and convenience feature, given the unpredictability of street parking in Indian metros.
 
Where parking is scarce:
 
At the other end of the spectrum, Indore (32.9%), Kanpur (33.3%), Nagpur (40.8%), Lucknow (42.5%), and Chennai (44.6%) rank lowest for homes with parking availability.
 
These markets tend to have older housing stock, denser layouts, and lower per-unit space allocations — often leaving car owners to depend on limited street or shared parking. 
Analysis based on current property listings across India* with dedicated parking or a parking garage. *Source: 99acres.com.
 
Mid-Tier markets show promise
 
Mid-sized cities such as Surat (64.9%) and Ahmedabad (57.7%) show relatively strong access to parking, supported by expanding real estate development and increasing car ownership rates. As more residents upgrade to personal vehicles, parking availability is emerging as a strong differentiator in property listings.
 
Experts note that while parking is often viewed as an amenity, it is fast becoming an economic factor in property valuation. Homes with guaranteed parking can command premiums of 5–15%, depending on locality and demand, according to real estate brokers.
 
The eXp India analysis — based on listings from 99acres.com —shows that a home without parking may save a few lakhs initially but can lead to long-term frustration and added costs.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

153% gains for Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 Series-VII, RBI sets exit price

Premium

Access to EPF corpus made easier, but use the facility only in emergencies

Premium

Buy gold ETF with low tracking error and expense ratio, high liquidity

Planning a cruise holiday? Your regular travel insurance won't cover

Missed your health insurance renewal? Here's the hidden cost beyond money

Topics :car parking

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story