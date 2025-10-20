Japan to accept UPI soon, making payments easier for Indian tourists

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Indian travellers heading to Japan will soon be able to use United Payments Interface (UPI) for everyday purchases, making the experience more convenient and reducing reliance on cash or forex cards. The service is being introduced through a collaboration between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and NTT DATA Japan, a leading payment processing company.
Under the agreement, select Japanese merchants will start accepting UPI. Tourists can pay simply by scanning QR codes on their phones, allowing a quick, secure, and familiar payment option during shopping, dining, or transport.
What it means for tourists and businesses
Indian visitors can enjoy seamless payments without carrying local currency.
Japanese merchants gain access to a growing segment of international shoppers.
Transactions are expected to integrate smoothly with Japan’s retail network, thanks to NTT DATA’s CAFIS payment system.
Masanori Kurihara, head of payments at NTT DATA Japan, described the initiative as a “step forward in making shopping easier for Indian tourists while opening new business opportunities for local merchants.”
UPI’s global journey
This is the first time UPI will be used in East Asia. Indian travellers already use it in countries including the UAE, France, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. The move highlights the increasing global reach of India’s homegrown payment system and its role in simplifying cross-border financial transactions.
A push towards digital financial inclusion
By enabling UPI payments abroad, India is not only expanding its digital footprint but also making international travel more straightforward for its citizens. For Indian tourists, it means less hassle, safer payments, and a more connected experience while exploring foreign markets.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.