Japan to accept UPI soon, making payments easier for Indian tourists

Under the agreement, select Japanese merchants will start accepting UPI. Tourists can pay simply by scanning QR codes on their phones, allowing a quick, secure, and familiar payment option during shopping, dining, or transport.

Indian visitors can enjoy seamless payments without carrying local currency.

Japanese merchants gain access to a growing segment of international shoppers.

Transactions are expected to integrate smoothly with Japan’s retail network, thanks to NTT DATA’s CAFIS payment system.

Masanori Kurihara, head of payments at NTT DATA Japan, described the initiative as a “step forward in making shopping easier for Indian tourists while opening new business opportunities for local merchants.”

UPI’s global journey

This is the first time UPI will be used in East Asia. Indian travellers already use it in countries including the UAE, France, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. The move highlights the increasing global reach of India’s homegrown payment system and its role in simplifying cross-border financial transactions.