153% gains for Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 Series-VII, RBI sets exit price

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the premature redemption price and date for the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020–21 Series-VII, offering investors 153 per cent return over five years.

Redemption details announced

According to the RBI’s notification, investors in this tranche can opt for early redemption on October 20, 2025, exactly five years from the date of issue. The redemption price has been fixed at Rs 12,792 per gram, based on the simple average of closing gold prices of 999 purity published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for October 15–17, 2025.

This particular SGB tranche was issued on October 20, 2020, at an issue price of Rs 5,051 per gram, implying a gain of Rs 7,741 per gram or roughly 153 per cent over five years, excluding the semi-annual interest of 2.5 per cent per annum that investors also earn during the holding period.

SGBs: A blend of safety and returns Launched by the government, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme allows investors to gain exposure to gold without holding it physically. Key features include: Tenure: 8 years, with an option for premature redemption after 5 years Interest rate: 2.5 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually Tax benefits: No capital gains tax on redemption after maturity Storage-free investment: No concerns around purity or making charges, unlike jewellery SGBs are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government and can be held in demat or physical certificate form.