WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Everything you need to know about results

West Bengal class 10th result 2023 has declared at 10 am today on the official site at wbresults.nic.in. When the result link is activated, candidates can download their result

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Today at 10 am, the Madhyamik Result 2023 for class 10 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Bratya Basu, the state education minister declared the results at a press conference. However, the West Bengal 10th Board Result 2023 Direct Link has gone live at 12 pm.
Students will be able to check and download their West Bengal Board Result 2023 on the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in after the direct link is activated. By entering their roll number and date of birth, students who took the WB Madhyamik exams 2023 will be able to access their results. The West Bengal Madhyamik examinations for 2023 took place from February 23 to March 4. This year, a total of 6,98,627 candidates took the Class 10 board exam.

 

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check 

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. 
    • Step 2: Press the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha result 2023 download link.
    • Step 3: The homepage will redirect you to the WB class 10th result link.
    • Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth.
    • Step 5: Press submit and your West Bengal 10th board Result will show up on the screen
    • Step 6: You can save the WB 10th exam results for later use.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

