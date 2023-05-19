WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Everything you need to know about results

Students will be able to check and download their West Bengal Board Result 2023 on the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in after the direct link is activated. By entering their roll number and date of birth, students who took the WB Madhyamik exams 2023 will be able to access their results. The West Bengal Madhyamik examinations for 2023 took place from February 23 to March 4. This year, a total of 6,98,627 candidates took the Class 10 board exam.

Today at 10 am, the Madhyamik Result 2023 for class 10 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Bratya Basu, the state education minister declared the results at a press conference. However, the West Bengal 10th Board Result 2023 Direct Link has gone live at 12 pm.