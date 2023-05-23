MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Everything you need to know about result



The MH CET 5-year LLB exam is required for applicants to over 140 law colleges in Maharashtra that offer integrated 5-year LLB programs. Each participating college's cutoffs for the MH CET law will differ. Today, May 21, 2023, the MH CET 5-year LLB result 2023 was declared by the State CET Cell of Maharashtra. Applicants that showed up for the MH CET 5-year exam on April 20, 2023, can check their results on the official site i.e. mahacet.org.

The number of seats offered by law schools, candidates' college preferences, a candidate's rank on the MH CET law merit list, the reservation policy of law schools participating in MH CET law, and the candidate's category all play a role in determining the cutoffs.



MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Steps to download



• Go to mahcet.org, the MH CET law's official website. The MH CET law 2023 scorecards for all candidates are made available by CET Cell in addition to a list of qualified candidates. By logging into the CET Cell admission portal with your registration ID and roll number, you can download the MH CET law 2023 scorecards:

• Press the result link provided in the notification section.

• The MH CET law result will be displayed as a consolidated list

• Download the list and check your name, roll number, and marks.

MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Post-Result The CET Cell will announce the counselling schedules and invite all shortlisted candidates to the centralized admission process after the announcement of the MH CET Law 2023 Result. In the multiple rounds of the MH CET Law Counseling, only candidates with a non-zero CET score will be eligible to take part.

Finally, the candidate's exam performance, MH CET Law Eligibility, and college preference will be used to determine seat allocation.



MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Overview