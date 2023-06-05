Home / General news / Exams / News / JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

The JEE Advanced 2023 result will be made available on June 18, 2023. 1,89,744 people applied for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, and 1,80,226 of them passed the two tests

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
On June 4, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced Exam 2023 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
For JEE Advanced 2023, papers 1 and paper 2 were every three hours long. Mathematical, physics, and chemistry sections were included in each exam. To the testing area, applicants were to bring their JEE Advanced invite card and photo ID. Also, only a transparent water bottle, a pen, and a pencil were permitted for candidates to bring.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 1
Physics: Simple

Chemistry: Moderate
Maths: Medium 
Overall: Medium to Difficult.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 2

Physics: Medium 
Chemistry: Medium 
Maths: Difficult
Overall: Medium to Difficult.

JEE Advanced 2023: Overview
1,89,744 people applied for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, and 1,80,226 of them passed the two tests. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was taken by 95% of candidates.


On June 18, 2023, the JEE Advanced 2023 results will be delivered. The final JEE Advanced answer key for 2023 will be used to determine the result. After the results are announced, students who passed the exam can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: About

In undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor's degree, integrated master's degree, or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, science, or architecture, the only entrance exam for IIT admission is JEE Advanced. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is a national exam that candidates must pass in order to become IIT alumni. The JEE Main is the first level.
Under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB), the exam can be administered by any one of the seven IITs—IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, or Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) uses a standard procedure to offer JEE Advanced qualifying candidates seats in IITs based on their course preference and JEE Advanced ranks. 

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

