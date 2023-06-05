JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result



For JEE Advanced 2023, papers 1 and paper 2 were every three hours long. Mathematical, physics, and chemistry sections were included in each exam. To the testing area, applicants were to bring their JEE Advanced invite card and photo ID. Also, only a transparent water bottle, a pen, and a pencil were permitted for candidates to bring. On June 4, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced Exam 2023 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 1 Physics: Simple

Maths: Medium Chemistry: Moderate

Overall: Medium to Difficult.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 2

Chemistry: Medium Physics: Medium

Overall: Medium to Difficult. Maths: Difficult

JEE Advanced 2023: Overview 1,89,744 people applied for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, and 1,80,226 of them passed the two tests. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was taken by 95% of candidates.

On June 18, 2023, the JEE Advanced 2023 results will be delivered. The final JEE Advanced answer key for 2023 will be used to determine the result. After the results are announced, students who passed the exam can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2023.



JEE Advanced 2023: About