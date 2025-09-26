One-third of Indian children age 5-9 have high triglycerides: Report

Over a third of India's children aged 5-9 could be having high triglycerides, with Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and northeastern states showing highest prevalence, according to a government report.

Over 67 per cent of children in West Bengal, 64 per cent in Sikkim, 55 per cent in Nagaland, 57 per cent in Assam and 50 per cent in Jammu Kashmir were estimated to have high levels of triglycerides -- a type of blood fat that is known to increase risk of heart disease in later life.

Kerala and Maharashtra were among the states showing lowest prevalence at 16.6 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

'Children in India 2025' -- the fourth edition since its start in 2008 -- was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) on September 25 in Chandigarh. The report "provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the well-being of children in the country," the ministry said in a statement. Data gathered via government's ministries and departments, such as National Family Health Survey 2019-21 and Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2016-18, were compiled. Prematurity and a low weight at birth was found to be the most common cause of death among newborns in the first 29 days of life -- national prevalence estimated at 48 per cent.

Birth asphyxia (not getting enough oxygen) and trauma during birth, and pneumonia were second and third most common reasons, with a prevalence of 16 per cent and nine per cent. Authors of the report also classified about five per cent of the country's teenagers as hypertensive -- highest prevalence of 10 per cent seen in Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh (8.6 per cent), Manipur (8.3 per cent) and Chhatisgarh (seven per cent). Over 16 per cent of adolescents in India were estimated to have high triglycerides. 'Education and development', and 'crimes involving children and child protection' were among other aspects that the report compiled data on.