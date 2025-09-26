Home / Health / Microplastics are contaminating your food & water, here's how to fight back

Microplastics are contaminating your food & water, here's how to fight back

Research shows people ingest thousands of microplastic particles each year. Health experts warn of rising risks of cancer, strokes, and hormone disruption

microplastics in kitchen, food
How to protect yourself from microplastics.(Photo: Adobestock)
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Every time you sip from a plastic bottle, reheat leftovers in a plastic container, or wrap food in cling film, you could be unintentionally ingesting microplastics. A 2019 study commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and conducted by the University of Newcastle, Australia, estimated that people may be ingesting around 5 grams of plastic every week, roughly the weight of a credit card. Another study spanning 109 countries found that by 2018, people were consuming more than six times the amount of plastics compared with 1990.
 
“Microplastics are silently infiltrating your body, accumulating in tissues and potentially wreaking havoc on your health over time. But here’s the shocking part: your kitchen — the heart of your home — may be one of the biggest culprits. From the cookware you use to the containers you store food in, microplastics are hiding in plain sight, and that’s the part most people overlook,” shares Dr Sunny Jain, senior consultant & HOD, Medical Oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad.
 

Everyday kitchen culprits 

These common household items can leach plastic particles into your food or drink:
  • Plastic food containers, especially when heated, scratched, or old
  • Microwave-safe plastic covers or wraps
  • Plastic cutlery, cutting boards and utensils, such as spoons, spatulas, and forks
  • Non-stick cookware coatings, particularly when scratched or overheated
  • Plastic cling film and wrapping materials
  • Plastic bottles and water jugs
  • Reusable plastic lunch boxes made from low-grade plastic
  • Takeaway packaging, disposable cups, straws, and single-use beverage bottles
 

Heat, fat and wear: How plastics sneak into your food

 
“Microplastics are more likely to leach from plastic containers into hot food and drinks, especially when heat, salt, or fat are involved,” says Dr Jain.
 
"Heat softens plastic, causing it to break down faster and release both particles and chemical additives. Actions like pouring boiling water into a plastic bottle, microwaving food in plastic containers, or covering hot, greasy meals with cling film can all increase the chances of plastic migrating into food," shares Dr Srishti Goyal, consultant dietician with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
 
She further explains, "Fatty and acidic foods can make the problem worse, as they act like solvents that pull chemicals from the plastic. Cooking with scratched non-stick pans also poses a risk, especially at high temperatures, when the coating can begin to flake and release fine particles. Even regular use of old plastic cutting boards can lead to small fragments ending up in food."
 
While storing cold or dry foods in plastic generally carries less risk, the potential for leaching increases over time as the plastic wears down. 
 

Health impacts of microplastics

“You are exposed to microplastics in three ways: inhalation, ingestion, and touch. These tiny particles can act as carriers for toxic chemicals, potentially increasing the risk of cancer and reproductive issues in humans,” said Dr Jain speaking to Business Standard.
 
Research suggests that microplastics can lodge inside human cells, and some studies point to rising rates of tumours and cancers linked to this exposure, he explained. “They have also been associated with a wide range of health issues, including a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, tissue inflammation, cell death, and cancer over time,” he said.
 
Consumption of microplastics may raise the risk of several cancers, including blood cancers (leukaemia and myeloma), breast cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and cancers of the kidney or urinary bladder, he elaborates further.
 
Microplastics may also disrupt the gut microbiome, contributing to gastrointestinal conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease.
On the other hand, inhaling airborne plastic particles has been linked to respiratory problems, including asthma and, in severe cases, lung cancer, shared Dr Jain.
 

A quick kitchen checklist

Making a few switches in your kitchen can significantly reduce plastic leaching.
  • Don’t microwave food in plastic, use glass or ceramic.
  • Replace worn out non-stick pans, switch to old basics like cast iron or stainless for high heat.
  • Store hot/ oily foods in glass or steel.
  • Avoid use of cling film.
  • Brew smart, loose leaf tea in a metal infuser; avoid nylon/plastic tea bags.
  • Carry steel or glass bottles
  • Stop using plastic utensils, switch to stainless steel, bamboo
  • Cover food with metal or glass lids
  • Wash rice, meat before cooking
  • Filter drinking water if possible, membrane filters (RO/ ultrafiltration) capture many microplastics.
 
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

