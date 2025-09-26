Everyday kitchen culprits
- Plastic food containers, especially when heated, scratched, or old
- Microwave-safe plastic covers or wraps
- Plastic cutlery, cutting boards and utensils, such as spoons, spatulas, and forks
- Non-stick cookware coatings, particularly when scratched or overheated
- Plastic cling film and wrapping materials
- Plastic bottles and water jugs
- Reusable plastic lunch boxes made from low-grade plastic
- Takeaway packaging, disposable cups, straws, and single-use beverage bottles
Heat, fat and wear: How plastics sneak into your food
Health impacts of microplastics
A quick kitchen checklist
- Don’t microwave food in plastic, use glass or ceramic.
- Replace worn out non-stick pans, switch to old basics like cast iron or stainless for high heat.
- Store hot/ oily foods in glass or steel.
- Avoid use of cling film.
- Brew smart, loose leaf tea in a metal infuser; avoid nylon/plastic tea bags.
- Carry steel or glass bottles
- Stop using plastic utensils, switch to stainless steel, bamboo
- Cover food with metal or glass lids
- Wash rice, meat before cooking
- Filter drinking water if possible, membrane filters (RO/ ultrafiltration) capture many microplastics.
