Struggle to fit the mould? The 'otrovert' personality explains why

How otroverts differ from others
- Introverts often recharge in solitude and can find large groups draining.
- Extroverts seek energy from being around people and thrive in busy social environments.
- Ambiverts comfortably swing between both worlds depending on the situation.
- Otroverts may talk and interact freely, but they remain emotionally independent, and often feel like outsiders even in spaces where they are welcomed.
- Unlike ambiverts, who adjust with ease, otroverts maintain a sense of distance from group identity.
Traits that define an otrovert
- Always prefer to get together with a friend one-on-one rather than in a group.
- Not likely to throw parties and generally avoid group celebrations of any kind.
- Prefer sports and activities where they can compete individually.
- Are always observers rather than true participants.
- Prefer to stand out than to fit in.
- Don’t like mixing people from different realms of life, even if those people know each other.
- Don’t feel an affinity with a particular sports team, an alma mater, or a company they work for.
- Stand by their opinions and conviction if asked to weigh in on something at work, and aren’t swayed by the opinions their colleagues have expressed.
- They are specialists rather than generalists, with interests and skills that run narrow but deep.
- Despite having differing points of view, otroverts are not combative or argumentative; rather, they come across as polite, friendly, and even outgoing.
- Are confrontation-averse and considerate, sometimes to a fault.
- Have trouble being relaxed and themselves in public, no matter how common the situation.
- Can be confident and charming when they have an assigned role because their sense of being displaced is mitigated.
Why this label strikes a chord
Critics urge caution
It is okay to not ‘fit-in’
