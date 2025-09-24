How does H3N2 spread?
- Direct inhalation of droplets when someone coughs or sneezes
- Touching contaminated surfaces and then the face
- Staying in crowded or air-conditioned rooms with poor ventilation
Symptoms you should not ignore
- Sudden fever and chills
- Persistent cough and sore throat
- Runny or blocked nose
- Muscle aches, headaches and fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea (common in children)
Warning signs that need urgent attention
- Shortness of breath or wheezing
- Chest pain
- Bluish lips or nails
- Severe weakness or confusion
- Fever that doesn’t subside after several days
Who is at higher risk of H3N2?
- Young children, under 5 years of age
- Elderly individuals
- Pregnant women
- People with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease
Diagnosis of H3N2 and treatment
- Swabs from the nose or throat for real-time RT-PCR.
- Testing for the H3N2 Virus with antibodies.
- Adequate rest and hydration
- Fever relief with paracetamol (as prescribed)
- Antiviral medications (if started within 48 hours in high-risk cases)
- Avoiding antibiotics unless prescribed for bacterial co-infection
Prevention: Steps to stay safe
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water
- Wear masks in crowded or enclosed spaces
- Maintain well-ventilated indoor environments
- Avoid close contact with sick individuals
- Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamin C, sleep well, and exercise moderately
- Get the seasonal flu vaccine, which includes protection against H3N2
What to do if you suspect H3N2 infection
- Rest, hydrate, and monitor your condition.
- Isolate to prevent infecting family members.
- Avoid self-medication, especially antibiotics.
- Seek medical help immediately if you belong to a high-risk group.
