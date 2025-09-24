The H3N2 influenza virus is spreading rapidly across Delhi-NCR. Many families are reporting flu-like symptoms, with doctors warning that this strain may be more aggressive than the seasonal flu

H3N2 is a form of the influenza virus that causes respiratory illness. Experts note that its spread typically intensifies during seasonal changes, when immune defences are weakened.

Unlike the common cold or regular flu, H3N2, a subtype of Influenza A, is often more severe and tends to last longer, says Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, chief pathologist, Redcliffe Labs. “If you have been suffering from a cough or cold for more than 48 hours, it’s time to consult your doctor without delay,” says Dr Seth.

How does H3N2 spread? The virus spreads through droplets from coughs and sneezes. Contaminated surfaces and poorly ventilated indoor spaces further aid its spread. Key modes of transmission are- Direct inhalation of droplets when someone coughs or sneezes

Touching contaminated surfaces and then the face

Staying in crowded or air-conditioned rooms with poor ventilation A LocalCircles survey reported that 69 per cent of households surveyed in Delhi NCR currently have one or more individuals with flu/ viral fever-like symptoms. The main culprit, according to doctors and hospitals, is the H3N2 influenza A virus, which is leading to prolonged fevers, severe respiratory issues, and even hospitalisations.

Symptoms you should not ignore Sudden fever and chills

Persistent cough and sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Muscle aches, headaches and fatigue

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea (common in children) Warning signs that need urgent attention Shortness of breath or wheezing

Chest pain

Bluish lips or nails

Severe weakness or confusion

Fever that doesn’t subside after several days “In certain cases, H3N2 can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis, or worsening of existing heart and lung diseases. If you experience a persistent high fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain, seek immediate medical help,” emphasised Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai. In a report by The Indian Express, Dr Agarwal had cautioned that since these symptoms often resemble other viral infections, they should not be ignored, particularly if they last beyond a week.

Who is at higher risk of H3N2? Doctors stress that while anyone can contract H3N2, certain groups are more vulnerable to serious complications: Young children, under 5 years of age

Elderly individuals

Pregnant women

People with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease Diagnosis of H3N2 and treatment Tests that your doctor may recommend: Swabs from the nose or throat for real-time RT-PCR.

Testing for the H3N2 Virus with antibodies. Treatment focuses mainly on symptom relief and supporting the immune system: Adequate rest and hydration

Fever relief with paracetamol (as prescribed)

Antiviral medications (if started within 48 hours in high-risk cases)

Avoiding antibiotics unless prescribed for bacterial co-infection Symptoms of the H3N2 flu typically last about 5 to 7 days. While the fever subsides within three days, a persistent cough may continue for weeks.