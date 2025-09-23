Home / Health / American woman shares 'crazy' hospital experience in India, compares to US

American woman shares 'crazy' hospital experience in India, compares to US

Kristen Fischer, who has been based in India since 2021, took to Instagram to recount how she injured her thumb and how she got it treated for just ₹50

Kristen Fischer
By contrasting her Indian hospital visit with what she would expect in the US, Fischer highlighted the sharp difference in medical costs and accessibility. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)
Rahul Goreja
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
An American woman living in India for the past four years has shared what she described as a “crazy” hospital experience, comparing the cost and accessibility of healthcare in India with the United States (US).
 

What happened at the hospital?

 
Kristen Fischer, who has been based in India since 2021, took to Instagram to recount how she injured her thumb. “I cut my thumb, it was bleeding a lot, I rode my bicycle to the local hospital, spent 45 minutes there, and didn't end up needing stitches, paid ₹50, and went home,” she wrote.
 

Unusual experience

Fischer said the incident stood out for two main reasons. “That I had a hospital only 5 minutes from my house in my neighbourhood. India has easy access to doctors, clinics, and hospitals. I feel so safe living in India knowing I am just minutes away from emergency help if needed,” she explained.
 
The second factor was the minimal bill. “They only charged me ₹50 for the whole experience. For those who don't know, that is like 60 cents. Healthcare is so much more affordable in India than in the US where most insurance premiums cost $1–2k/month!” she said.
 
By contrasting her Indian hospital visit with what she would expect in the US, Fischer highlighted the sharp difference in medical costs and accessibility.
 
“What do you think? What is your experience of Indian vs US Healthcare?” she asked her followers. 

Social media lines up to agree

Fischer’s account of her hospital visit sparked a wave of responses online, with many users echoing her views on the accessibility of healthcare in India compared with the US.
 
"Agree. There is an abundance of help in India. And not just help, but medical help. It's wonderful, and it never feels like it comes with strings attached," a user responded to her post.
 
Another user, who was born in India and now lives in Australia, wrote: “ I am an Indian by birth and now living in Australia. For me, healthcare in India is 100000 times better in quality, accessibility, rates, and comfort in general.”
 

India’s healthcare reality

Fischer’s experience highlights the accessibility and affordability she has found in India, but the picture is not uniform. Many Indians continue to face challenges in securing even basic medical care.
 
India produces the largest number of medical graduates globally each year, but most are concentrated in urban centres, according to India Today. Data from the Bharat Health Index (BHI) 2023 shows that only a quarter of semi-rural and rural residents have access to modern healthcare in their local areas.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

