200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

On the second day of Navratri, at least 200 people reportedly fell ill after consuming Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), which is widely consumed during fasting rituals, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police said that the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients as early as 6 am on Tuesday. Many arrived with symptoms of vomiting and uneasiness, and most were said to have consumed Kuttu atta.

Most cases from Jahangirpuri, Lal Bagh

According to ANI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Vishesh Yadav said that nearly 150-200 people were admitted to the emergency ward with complaints of vomiting. Patients came from several areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar.