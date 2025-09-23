Home / Health / 200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

Patients came from several areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar

buckwheat flour
According to media reports, all patients were stable, with no serious cases and no need for admission. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On the second day of Navratri, at least 200 people reportedly fell ill after consuming Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), which is widely consumed during fasting rituals, according to a report by news agency ANI.
 
Delhi Police said that the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients as early as 6 am on Tuesday. Many arrived with symptoms of vomiting and uneasiness, and most were said to have consumed Kuttu atta.

Most cases from Jahangirpuri, Lal Bagh

According to ANI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Vishesh Yadav said that nearly 150-200 people were admitted to the emergency ward with complaints of vomiting. Patients came from several areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar. 

All patients are stable

According to media reports, all patients were stable, with no serious cases and no need for admission.
 
Following the incident, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents were sensitised through public address systems. Authorities also informed the food department of further investigation and action.

Kuttu atta consumed during Navratri fasts

Kuttu atta is a gluten-free flour made from ground buckwheat seeds, valued for its nutty flavour and rich nutritional content, including protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. It is especially popular during fasting periods such as Navratri, used in dishes like parathas, puris, and other gluten-free preparations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump sparks row with unproven Tylenol-autism link, HepB vaccine scheduling

Rapid health reforms, new treatments required to tackle Alzheimer's: Study

Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

From bananas to cheese: How long foods stay in your digestive system

Chronic poor sleep may nudge brain toward dementia, find researchers

Topics :navratriNew DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story