Plastic is now in your bones, and it's damaging them from the inside

New research shows microplastics infiltrate bone marrow, damage stem cells, and may contribute to rising global fracture and osteoporosis risk

microplastics in bones
Microplastics are entering the human body and affecting bone health, raising concerns over pollution’s impact on skeletal strength. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Plastic waste is not just polluting oceans and food chains — it is now showing up in human bones. New research, published in the Osteoporosis International journal, reveals that microplastics can penetrate bone marrow, sparking fears over how far plastic pollution may be harming human health.

Microplastics breach a new barrier: Our bones 

A comprehensive review published, titled Effects of microplastics on the bones: a comprehensive review, analysed 62 scientific articles and confirmed that microplastics are capable of infiltrating blood, brain, placenta and breast milk as well as bone tissue, including the bone marrow.
 
Animal studies show microplastics can cause deformities, disrupt skeletal growth and reduce bone strength.
 
Microplastics impair the health and function of bone marrow stem cells, vital for regeneration and repair. These particles increase the activity of osteoclasts, cells that break down bone tissue, potentially leading to weakened bones. 

What the scientists are saying 

“The potential impact of microplastics on bones is the subject of scientific studies and isn’t negligible. For example, in vitro studies with bone tissue cells have shown that microplastics impair cell viability, accelerate cell ageing, alter cell differentiation, and promote inflammation,” says Rodrigo Bueno de Oliveira, coordinator of the Laboratory for Mineral and Bone Studies in Nephrology (LEMON) at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, State University of Campinas (FCM-UNICAMP), Brazil.

Why this matters 

The presence of microplastics in bones may contribute to:
 
  • Osteoporosis – a condition where bones become fragile and prone to fractures.
  • Higher fracture risks – with global predictions of osteoporosis-related fractures expected to rise significantly by 2050.
  • Cell damage and inflammation – which may accelerate ageing and compromise bone structure.
 
According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis-related fractures are on the rise globally as populations age. By 2050, cases are projected to surge by around 32 per cent.
 
Improving quality of life and reducing the risk of bone complications, such as fractures, is a priority in healthcare, shares Oliveira. “Although osteo metabolic diseases are relatively well understood, there’s a gap in our knowledge regarding the influence of microplastics on the development of these diseases. Therefore, one of our goals is to generate evidence suggesting that microplastics could be a potential controllable environmental cause to explain, for example, the increase in the projected number of bone fractures,” he said. 

What you can do to limit exposure 

Although the full health impact is still being studied, experts suggest practical measures to limit exposure:
 
  • Cut back on single-use plastics and opt for alternatives such as glass or steel.
  • Avoid heating food in plastic containers, as heat can increase microplastic release.
  • Maintain good bone health through a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking.
The discovery of microplastics in human bones underscores how deeply plastic pollution has infiltrated our environment, and our bodies. While scientists continue to investigate the long-term impact, the evidence so far points to a potential health crisis that demands urgent attention.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

