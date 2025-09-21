Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Healthcare set to be more affordable as new GST rate kicks in from Sept 22

Healthcare set to be more affordable as new GST rate kicks in from Sept 22

The GST Council has rationalised tax slabs on health and life insurance premiums, glucometers, and corrective spectacles

hospitals, take two, Drug

Medicines, including some life saving drugs, and medical devices are set to become cheaper. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Medicines, including some life saving drugs, and medical devices are set to become cheaper from Monday with the new GST rates kicking in, making healthcare more affordable and accessible for every citizen, according to industry players.

With the landmark GST reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi come into effect from September 22, it will make healthcare more affordable and accessible for every citizen, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.

"Most medicines, earlier taxed at 12 per cent, will now attract just 5 per cent GST. In addition, 36 critical life-saving drugs for cancer, genetic and rare diseases, and cardiovascular conditions have been fully exempted," he added.

 

The GST Council has also rationalised tax slabs on health and life insurance premiums, glucometers, and corrective spectacles, Jain said.

"These measures mark a transformative shift in India's healthcare landscape, delivering direct savings to patients, easing the burden on families, improving access to essential care, and strengthening healthcare security," he added.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

H-1B visa fee hike, GST cut, trade talks likely to steer markets this week

Monolithisch

Monolithisch eyes 30% share of premixed ramming mass market in 2 years

Cars

Navaratri bonanza for buyers as car, bike makers roll out price cuts

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

GST rate cut kicks in from Monday, goods, services to become cheaper

television tv

TV prices drop ₹2,500-85,000 on lower GST, makers eye robust festive sales

Jain further said, "The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), representing 23 leading research-driven companies, is fully committed to ensuring these benefits reach citizens swiftly and transparently, advancing our mission of affordable and accessible healthcare for all."  Earlier, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Director General Anil Matai had stated that the decision to reduce GST on lifesaving medicines -- bringing 33 essential drugs from 12 per cent tax slab to nil and three critical drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic conditions from 5 per cent to nil -- is both historic and compassionate.

The bold step will significantly reduce the financial strain on patients and families and make healthcare more affordable and accessible at every level -- from hospitals to households, he said.

Similarly, NATHEALTH President, and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Ameera Shah also noted that by easing costs and improving affordability, the measure will enhance access to quality healthcare services, support early disease detection, and bring greater consistency by standardising GST rates across preventive, curative and rehabilitative care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Top 9 Indian cities see 4% dip in housing sales in Q3 2025: Report

Delivery agent, home delivery, online delivery partners, cash on delivery cod

India's online home services market to grow 22% to ₹88 bn by FY30: Report

iron ore

Industry body UCCIL warns against export duty on low-grade iron ore

US visa, H4, H1B

H-1B visa fee hike disruptive but may boost local hiring: Ex-Nasscom chief

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

Major American tech companies to bear the brunt of H-1B visa fee hike

Topics : GST Revamp GST rate cuts Healthcare sector Indian healthcare system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Ind vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4H-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon