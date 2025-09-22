Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

What is Vitamin A deficiency?
Who is most at risk?
- Young children, especially preschool-aged, whose diets may lack enough vitamin A.
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women, because their own stores are tapped into for foetal development and to support breastmilk.
- Those suffering from infections like measles or diarrhoea, or conditions that impair nutrient absorption (for example, intestinal disorders), or liver disease.
Symptoms to watch out for
- Night blindness- difficulty seeing in low light.
- Bitot’s spots (foamy patches on whites of eyes).
- Xerophthalmia (very dry eyes),
- Corneal ulcers or keratomalacia (softening of the cornea), which can lead to blindness
- Increased susceptibility to infections, because vitamin A supports the immune system. A mild deficiency, even if not visibly obvious, increases the risk of disease and poorer recovery.
- Growth retardation in children.
- Complications during pregnancy, problems with lactation.
- Skin issues like dryness, rough patches.
Diagnosis and treatment
- Checking medical history and physical symptoms like night blindness, dry eyes, etc.
- Blood tests to measure serum/plasma retinol.
- Eye examinations in severe cases.
- High-dose vitamin A supplementation over a short period, then follow-up dosing.
- Dietary improvement: include vitamin A-rich foods ( eggs, dairy, carrots, sweet potatoes, leafy greens, yellow/orange fruits).
What you should do if you suspect deficiency
- Consult a health professional. They can do diagnostic tests.
- Don’t self-prescribe high doses of vitamin A without guidance as too much can be toxic.
- Improve dietary intake right away, even before more severe signs develop.
How to avoid Vitamin A deficiency
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app