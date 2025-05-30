Facts vs myths: From exercise to inhalers, doctors clear the air on asthma

How much do you really know about asthma? Think it’s just a childhood thing? Or that inhalers are addictive? Maybe you’ve skipped workouts or avoided fruits like oranges and bananas because someone said they trigger attacks.

This week on Fact-check Friday, we’re clearing the air. We asked pulmonologists to bust the most common myths around asthma. Whether you’re managing symptoms or just want to stop falling for outdated advice, here’s the truth you didn’t know you needed.

Is asthma just a childhood disease?

Fact: Not true. Adults can and do get Not true. Adults can and do get asthma , even if they’ve never had it as kids. “Asthma can affect people at any age. Many adults develop it without any childhood history,” says Dr Sunil Kumar K, lead consultant, interventional pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

So if you’re suddenly breathless during your 9-to-5 grind or feel tightness in your chest after a weekend trek, don’t brush it off—it could be adult-onset asthma.

Can people with asthma exercise?

Fact: Yes. With proper management, staying active is not only possible but beneficial. “Asthmatics can, and should, exercise. It’s just important to manage the condition and use preventive medication as advised,” says Dr Sunil Kumar K.

Are inhalers habit-forming or unsafe? Fact: , safe and absolutely not addictive. “Inhalers are not a habit; they’re a way to control symptoms and prevent long-term Inhalers are essential , safe and absolutely not addictive. “Inhalers are not a habit; they’re a way to control symptoms and prevent long-term lung damage ,” explains Dr Uday Kiran G, consultant – pulmonary medicine, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada. So go ahead and hit that gym or dance class. As long as you’re managing your asthma correctly, fitness is still on the table.

Dr Divya Shree J, consultant – interventional pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar, adds, “Inhalers deliver microgram doses directly into the lungs, making them more effective and safer than oral meds.”

No need to fear the puff. Inhalers help you breathe better—and live better.

If there’s no wheezing, is it still asthma?

Fact: Wheezing is just one symptom. There’s more to watch out for. “Wheezing alone doesn’t define asthma. Breathlessness, chest tightness and persistent coughing can all be signs, even without wheezing,” says Dr Divya Shree J.

Don’t wait for a whistle in your chest. If you’re coughing at night or feel tight-chested often, talk to your doctor.

If you feel fine, do you still need asthma medication?

Fact: Asthma needs continuous care, even when symptoms disappear. “Stopping medication without a doctor’s advice can lead to flare-ups and worsening lung function,” warns Dr Uday Kiran G.

Think of your meds as maintenance, not crisis control. It’s about staying ahead, not catching up.

Can asthma be passed from one person to another?

Fact: Not at all. “Asthma is not contagious. It’s a chronic allergic airway condition, often with a genetic link,” says Dr Uday Kiran G.

So, no, you can’t “catch” asthma—but you might inherit the tendency if it runs in your family.

Should asthmatics avoid mountains or high altitudes?

Fact: They can travel, just with the right precautions. “People with asthma can visit high altitudes. The condition needs to be well-controlled, and they should carry medication,” advises Dr Uday Kiran G.

Do fruits like bananas or oranges make asthma worse?

Fact: There’s no scientific basis for this belief. “Asthmatics should There’s no scientific basis for this belief. “Asthmatics should eat a balanced diet . Fruits like bananas or oranges are safe unless someone has a specific allergy,” says Dr Divya Shree J.

Are agarbattis and mosquito coils harmless for asthmatics?

Fact: These can trigger asthma and worsen air quality. “These products emit smoke and chemicals that can aggravate asthma. Smokeless alternatives or electric devices are safer,” warns Dr Divya Shree J.

Is asthma just a minor issue that doesn’t need serious care?