Sperm donor with cancer gene fathered 67 kids across Europe; 10 diagnosed

Imagine finding out that a sperm donor you trusted unknowingly carried a rare gene mutation linked to cancer, and that 10 of the 67 children he fathered across eight countries have already been diagnosed with serious cancers like leukemia.

According to a report by The Guardian, a sperm donor, whose genetic mutation went undetected during standard screenings, fathered at least 67 children across eight European countries. Out of them, 10 of these children have been diagnosed with cancers such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This case has sparked discussions about the urgent need for stricter international regulations on sperm donation and the limit on the use of sperm.

What exactly happened in this sperm donor case?

Between 2008 and 2015, a sperm donor unknowingly carrying a rare mutation in the TP53 gene, associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a severe inherited cancer predisposition, fathered 67 children from 46 families in Europe. The variant was found in 23 children, 10 of whom have been diagnosed with cancer. Standard screening methods at the time did not detect this mutation. The European Sperm Bank, which supplied the sperm, confirmed the presence of the mutation. This revelation came after two families independently contacted their fertility clinics upon their children's cancer diagnoses

What is Li-Fraumeni syndrome, and how does it affect children?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical centre based in Cleveland, Ohio, Li-Fraumeni syndrome is a rare hereditary condition caused by mutations in the TP53 gene. People with this condition have a 90 per cent likelihood of developing at least one type of cancer by the age of 60. Nearly half of them experience cancer before turning 40. For females with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, breast cancer is especially common, occurring in almost all cases.

How did this genetic mutation go undetected during donor screening?

At the time of the donations, standard screening protocols did not include comprehensive genetic testing to identify rare mutations like the one in the TP53 gene. As a result, the donor's mutation went unnoticed, highlighting a significant gap in the screening process.

What are the regulations on the number of children a sperm donor can father?

According to the report, regulations vary by country. For instance, in the UK, a donor's sperm can be used to create up to 10 families. Denmark allows up to 12 children per donor.

In India, sperm donation is governed by the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 . According to the Act, a donor's sperm should not be supplied to more than one couple for reproductive purposes . "A bank shall not supply the sperm of a single donor to more than one commissioning couple," the Act says. This regulation aims to reduce the risk of consanguinity (genetic relatedness) among offspring. However, the Act does not explicitly limit the number of children a sperm donor can father.

However, the European Sperm Bank, which supplied the sperm in this case, has a self-imposed global limit of 75 families per donor. The lack of standardised international regulations allows for discrepancies and potential overuse of donor sperm across borders.

Experts are now calling for internationally standardised limits on the number of families per sperm donor and creating centralised registries for improved tracking of donor-conceived children across borders. Dr Edwige Kasper, a biologist at Rouen University Hospital in France, emphasised the need for a European limit on births per donor. Accoridng to The Guardian, she stated, "We need to have a European limit on the number of births or families for a single donor. We can't do whole-genome sequencing for all sperm donors... But this is the abnormal dissemination of genetic disease."

