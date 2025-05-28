Heart disease killed over 1.6 million in Southeast Asia in 2021 alone

Cardiovascular disease has become Southeast Asia’s deadliest health threat. According to a 30-year study published in The Lancet – Public Health, heart-related illnesses killed 1.66 million people in the 10 Asean nations in 2021 alone, and the numbers are rising fast.

Titled The epidemiology and burden of cardiovascular diseases in countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), 1990–2021, the study uses data from 1990 to 2021, showing that the number of people living with heart disease has more than doubled, reaching 36.8 million collectively in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

What is driving the rise in cardiovascular disease?

According to the study, the top culprits include:

High blood pressure

Unhealthy diets (high salt, low fruits and vegetables)

Air pollution

Tobacco use

Rising obesity and diabetes

Stroke and heart attacks affecting millions across the region

The most common conditions are:

Ischemic heart disease (IHD) — blocked arteries causing heart attacks

Stroke, particularly from clots

Peripheral arterial disease — poor circulation in the legs and lower body

Laos, Indonesia, and Malaysia worst hit; Singapore least affected

While Singapore reports the region’s lowest death rate (75.8 deaths per 100,000 people), Laos and Indonesia have more than 400 deaths per 100,000, nearly twice the global average.

Obesity and diabetes add to cardiovascular risk

What must Asean nations do to curb the heart crisis?

The study highlights that prevention and access are key. Thus, the countries must:

Invest in primary healthcare and early diagnosis

Make life-saving drugs for hypertension and diabetes affordable and accessible

Step up efforts to reduce smoking and improve diets

Fight air pollution, especially transboundary haze

Regionally, Asean collaboration can help balance resources between richer and poorer member states. Obesity and diabetes need more urgent attention, as they are becoming the next big drivers of heart disease.