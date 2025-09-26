Home / Health / Astronauts with diabetes may soon travel safely to space, finds study

Astronauts with diabetes may soon travel safely to space, finds study

According to study, everyday diabetes tools used by millions on Earth can be used comprehensively to provide end-to-end diabetes monitoring from space to ground and back to space

Astronaut
Early results suggest that CGM devices can perform with accuracy comparable to Earth-based readings. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Astronauts with diabetes may soon be able to undertake space missions safely, a study conducted during Shubhanshu Shukla's travel to the International Space Station has found.

The Suite Ride experiment, conducted by UAE-based healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings during the Axiom-4 mission, found that everyday diabetes tools used by millions on Earth can be used comprehensively to provide end-to-end diabetes monitoring from space to ground and back to space.

"This historic advancement opens the door to future astronauts with diabetes and provides new solutions in remote healthcare," a statement from Burjeel Holdings said. 

ALSO READ: Are you at risk of prediabetes? Know the symptoms, and risk factors

The results of the study were announced at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health, New York, in the presence of Shamsheer Vayalil, founder of Burjeel Holdings and Tejpaul Bhatia, CEO, Axiom Space.

As per the research results, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), a wearable medical device tracking blood sugar levels in real time, and insulin pens can operate reliably in the extreme conditions of space.

Early results suggest that CGM devices can perform with accuracy comparable to Earth-based readings, enabling real-time glucose monitoring of astronauts in microgravity and communication of readings to the ground.

"We are proud to contribute to a future where space exploration and healthcare breakthroughs serve not just astronauts but millions of people on Earth living with diabetes," Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said.

"Besides opening the door for astronauts with diabetes, these findings will also transform the way we deliver care here on Earth. From 250 miles above Earth to 25 miles offshore on oil rigs, we are advancing new models of remote care," Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Medical City and Clinical Lead of the Burjeel ?Ax-4 Space Health Research, said.

Insulin pens flown to the space station are now undergoing post-flight testing to evaluate the integrity of the formulation, the statement said.

Shukla and three other astronauts undertook an 18-day mission to the International Space Station from June 25 to July 15 this year during which they conducted over 60 experiments in micro-gravity conditions.

Envisioned by Vayalil, the Suite Ride research focused on diabetes monitoring and management in microgravity, during the Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4). 

According to the WHO, in India there are an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years suffering from Type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million are pre-diabetics or at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future.

Last year during the Galactic-07 mission, an experiment demonstrated that commercially available insulin pens can dispense accurate doses in microgravity, adhering to International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) guidelines.

"This isn't just about space exploration. It's about inspiring people everywhere and that their goals of pursuing space exploration don't end at diagnosis,"Gavin D'Elia, Global Head of Pharma, Axiom Space, said.

"Together, we're advancing the potential to fly the first astronaut with diabetes, innovations in diabetes monitoring and remote healthcare," D'Elia said.

According to Burjeel, the Suite Ride experiment delivered several historic firsts, including the first continuous glucose monitoring of crew aboard the space station, first insulin pens ever flown to the station, and first validation of glucose monitoring across multiple measurement methods on the space station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

Want to live longer? Harvard Health's 5 simple habits may change your life

Why office chairs and two-wheelers may be silently hurting your back

Eat the Mediterranean way, smile longer: New study links food, gum health

Vaccines, weather, kadha: What really helps immunity and what doesn't

Topics :DiabetesAstronautsHealth with BS

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story