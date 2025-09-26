With wellness advice pouring in from every corner — from social media influencers to diet fads — it can be challenging to know what truly benefits long-term health. According to Dr Wynne Armand, a primary care physician at Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham in Boston, the most powerful steps we can take are not extreme makeovers but small, sustainable habits that integrate seamlessly into daily life.

Here are five evidence-backed lifestyle practices, recommended by Harvard Health, that can help you build a foundation for lifelong well-being.

1. Bring mindfulness into your day

Stress and anxiety are among the most common health concerns today. Chronic stress floods the body with hormones like cortisol, which over time can damage the heart, disrupt sleep, and impair brain function.

Mindfulness and meditation are proven ways to anchor yourself in the present, lower stress, and improve focus. Mindfulness can be as simple as noticing plants or birds during a walk, or as structured as guided meditation using apps like Calm or Headspace. Box breathing, which includes inhaling for four counts, holding for four, exhaling for four, and holding again for four, is a simple technique that regulates the nervous system, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, and restores focus. Mindful eating, where you slow down and savour meals, may also help with weight management. 2. Prioritise restful sleep Poor sleep does not just make you groggy; it undermines your immune system, mental clarity, and even long-term survival. Research shows that most adults need at least seven hours of quality sleep per night, though individual needs vary. Too much sleep (nine or more hours regularly) has also been linked to poorer health outcomes.

Healthy sleep hygiene tips include: Keep consistent bed and wake times

Avoid caffeine late in the day

Limit alcohol and heavy meals before bedtime

Turn off screens at least 30 minutes before sleep If you consistently feel tired or struggle with sleep despite good habits, consult a doctor to rule out conditions like sleep apnoea. 3. Eat real, whole foods One of the most reliable paths to better health is a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, and minimally processed foods. Plant-based diets are linked to lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers. They also benefit the environment.

By contrast, highly processed foods often contain excess salt, sugar, artificial additives, and chemicals that can disrupt brain signals and fuel unhealthy cravings. Aim for meals built around whole, colourful ingredients, and limit foods that come in packages with long ingredient lists. 4. Move more, sit less Modern life keeps us sitting at desks, in cars, and on couches. Yet movement is one of the strongest medicines for both body and mind. Even if you exercise once a day, adding small bursts of activity throughout your routine can have compounding benefits. For example: Take walking meetings instead of online calls

Explore activities that feel creative or joyful, like dancing, gardening, or adaptive sports As Dr Armand notes, “Stop thinking about efficiency and think instead about pleasurable or creative ways to keep your body active.”