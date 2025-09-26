Most of us battle lower back pain every single day. Whether it is after hours at the desk, during the commute, or just bending down at home. What feels like a minor ache is, in fact, one of the world’s biggest causes of disability, according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Obaidur Rahman.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Rahman shared three daily habits, something so “mundane” as your posture might be sneaking up and crippling your performance, day by day.

Slouching or sitting cross-legged strains the spine

Imagine your lumbar spine as a curved arch with soft discs in between. When you slouch or sit cross-legged, you flatten or bend this arch too much. Over time, that excessive bending (called lumbar flexion) places stress on the posterior (back) part of the disc and ligaments.

In lay terms: your discs get squeezed in the wrong direction. Dr Rahman warns this posture “aggravates your back pain” and can even contribute to disc herniation. If you are an office worker, here is what it may look like for you: you cross your legs, lean to one side, slump forward, maybe even lean on one elbow while you type. Over hours, muscles fatigue, ligaments stretch, and your spine loses support. What to try instead Sit upright with your back against the chair, feet flat on the floor (or use a footrest)

Maintain a slight natural curve (lordosis) in your lower back

Use a lumbar roll or cushion if your office chair lacks support

Take micro-breaks every 30 minutes: stand, stretch, walk for 30 seconds Two-wheeler commutes compress the spine Dr Rahman flags riding a bike or scooter as a sneaky offender. When you ride a two-wheeler, your spine is under vertical compression, and the discs can shift backwards (posteriorly) under load.