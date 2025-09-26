Vaccines, weather, kadha: What really helps immunity and what doesn't

“If I drink kadha daily, I won’t fall sick.” “Vitamin C supplements are all I need for immunity.” “Strong immunity means no illness at all.” We have heard these sentences and are secretly guilty of believing at least one of these. But how much of this is fact, and how much is just myth passed down through word-of-mouth and now via WhatsApp forwards and social media?

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke with Pariksha Rao, Director of Nutrition & Medical Affairs at The Good Bug, a gut health company, and Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Consultant, Intensive Care at P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar. Together, they helped us separate science from superstition around navigating strong immunity and health while balancing a fast-paced life.

Can Vitamin C or multivitamins guarantee stronger immunity? Myth: Taking Taking Vitamin C or multivitamins daily guarantees stronger immunity. Fact: Not exactly. If you are deficient, a supplement will help, but popping pills does not automatically make you infection-proof. Pariksha Rao explained that while Vitamin C does support immune function, research shows that high-dose supplements do not prevent illnesses. At best, they may reduce the severity or duration of common colds. The real win comes from whole foods like fruits and vegetables, as they provide natural Vitamin C while also nourishing your gut microbiome, a core part of your immune defence.

Dr Dedhia added, “If you have a deficiency, replenishing helps. But taking extra vitamins daily doesn’t guarantee stronger immunity.” Does a past infection protect you permanently? Myth: Once you have had an infection, your immunity is permanently strong against it. Fact: Some immunity does develop after an infection, but it fades over time. That’s why people catch colds or even Covid-19 multiple times. Pariksha pointed out that certain infections, like measles, can even damage immune memory, making you vulnerable to other diseases for years. Immunity also varies depending on the person and the pathogen. Thus, relying only on past infections for protection isn’t smart. Instead, focus on lifestyle choices that continuously support immunity.

Can turmeric milk or kadha prevent all infections? Myth: Drinking turmeric milk or kadha daily can prevent all infections. Fact: Turmeric milk and kadha have become immunity booster drinks in recent years. While they have benefits (thanks to turmeric’s curcumin), they are not cure-alls. “Drinking turmeric milk does not prevent all infections,” said Dr Dedhia. “At best, it supports immunity, but vigilance is still needed.” Rao added that these drinks can support digestion, gut health, and overall wellness when included in a balanced routine. But they cannot replace the proven pillars of immunity: nutritious food, exercise, sleep, and hygiene.

Does cold or rainy weather weaken your immune system? Myth: Cold weather and getting wet in the rain weaken your immune system. Fact: Nope. Getting drenched or shivering in the rain doesn’t directly weaken immunity. The myth likely comes from the fact that winter and monsoons often see more infections. Dr Dedhia clarified: “Cold or wet weather by itself does not harm your immune system. Infections rise because people spend more time indoors in close contact, and Vitamin D levels often dip due to less sunlight.” If you have a strong immune system, can you avoid all illness? Myth: A strong immune system means you’ll never get sick.

Fact: If only! Even the healthiest person falls sick once in a while. A strong immune system simply means your body can fight infections more efficiently and recover faster. Rao notes that aiming for balance and responsiveness is better than chasing “invincibility.” In other words, illness is natural. Don’t panic when it happens, just focus on giving your body the right tools to heal. Do stress and poor sleep really affect immunity? Myth: Stress and Stress and lack of sleep do not significantly affect immunity. Fact: Yes, and this one is especially relevant for office-goers. Chronic stress and poor sleep can seriously mess with your immunity.

“Stress hormones like cortisol disrupt immune cell activity when they stay elevated for too long,” Rao explained. Poor sleep further lowers your body’s ability to repair and defend itself. Is immunity only important during flu or Covid-19 season? Myth: Immunity is only a concern during Immunity is only a concern during flu or Covid-19 season. Fact: Not at all. Your immune system is working year-round, protecting you from infections, supporting vaccine responses, and even influencing gut health. Dr Dedhia reminded us: “Immunity is not a seasonal project, it’s a lifelong investment.” So don’t drop your guard once flu season passes, your lifestyle choices matter every single day.

Do vaccines weaken your natural immune system? Myth: Vaccines weaken your natural immune system. Fact: This is one of the most dangerous myths. Vaccines do not weaken immunity, they actually strengthen it by training your body to fight infections safely. Dr Dedhia explains that while natural infection sometimes produces stronger immunity, it also comes with serious risks. Vaccines provide a safe way to build long-lasting protection. For example, the measles vaccine prevents immune memory loss, while HPV vaccines provide superior protection compared to natural infection. Is a stronger immune system always a good thing? Myth: A stronger immune system is always a good thing.