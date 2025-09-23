Autism isn't one story, it's thousands. Here's what you need to know

When a little girl started covering her ears every time the school bell rang and refused to join other children during playtime, her parents thought she was just ‘shy.’ But a year later, doctors explained it was Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) — a condition that affects how children connect with the world around them.

In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that about 1 in 127 people worldwide had autism. A study published the same year in the Indian Journal of Pediatrics placed the prevalence in India at about 1 in 68 children. These numbers make autism one of the most common developmental conditions today.

What is autism spectrum disorder? According to WHO, autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a diverse group of conditions, characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication. Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviours, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations. While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support. It often has a significant impact on education and employment opportunities. Signs and symptoms by age ASD shows up differently in every individual, but some common everyday signs include:

Social: avoids eye contact, struggles with conversations, prefers being alone

avoids eye contact, struggles with conversations, prefers being alone Behavioural: repetitive actions or sounds for emotional regulation (stimming), strict routines, gets upset with change

repetitive actions or sounds for emotional regulation (stimming), strict routines, gets upset with change Sensory: over- or under-sensitive to sounds, lights, textures, or touch. May also prefer certain food items because of texture and reject others “Autism Spectrum Disorder usually emerges before the age of 3 as symptoms start becoming visible by the 18th month especially when the language skills do not develop as expected. However, while autism is most commonly heard of in children, and is typically diagnosed in childhood, it could also be manifested in adulthood,” shared Dr Samir Parikh, Psychiatrist and the Director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, Delhi.

Toddlers: May not follow your gaze, respond to their name or prefer to play alone. Repetitive actions like hand-flapping, spinning objects, or lining up toys are common. Sensitivities to textures, sounds, or changes in routine may also appear. Older children: Might have narrow or one-sided conversations, struggle to express or understand feelings, and miss social cues like body language. They may repeat phrases, prefer strict routines, or focus intensely on specific interests. Adolescents: May find it hard to understand sarcasm, build peer relationships, or follow social rules like greetings or personal space. They might appear distant in groups, avoid eye contact and find transitioning between tasks difficult. They may strongly prefer predictable patterns.

What causes autism? Research suggests that autism develops due to a mix of genetic and environmental factors. Pregnancy-related risks: Becoming pregnant over age 35

Becoming pregnant within 12 months of having another baby

Having gestational diabetes

Having bleeding during pregnancy

Using certain medications like valproate and carbamazepine while pregnant Birth-related risks: Smaller-than-expected fetal size (intrauterine growth restriction)

Reduced oxygen to the fetus during pregnancy or delivery

Preterm birth Environmental exposure: Prenatal exposure to air pollutants or certain heavy metals Common misconceptions about autism Misconception 1: Autism is caused by poor parenting Autism is not the result of parenting. Autism is a developmental disorder that results from genetic and environmental factors.

Misconception 2: People with autism are unable to develop emotional connections Individuals with autism can communicate and express their emotions differently, but this does not imply that they cannot feel or develop emotional connections. Differences in interaction are a part of the ASD spectrum, not signs of emotional ability. Misconception 3: Autism can be cured There is no ‘cure’ for autism, and framing it as a condition that needs to be cured can be harmful. The requirement of medical therapies and interventions is not to end the diagnosis, but to enable the person with ASD to increase his or her capabilities.

Misconception 4: Everyone with autism experiences the same symptoms As autism is a spectrum disorder, it presents differently in each person. Some individuals may excel in areas like art, math, science or memory, while others might struggle significantly with social interactions or communication. It’s important to view each person as a unique individual with their own strengths and areas for development. Misconception 5: Autism is caused by certain vaccines There is no scientific evidence to say that certain vaccines cause autism. There has been a rise in diagnosis, which can be attributed to increased awareness and better diagnostic practices along with broader and more inclusive diagnostic criteria.

When to seek help If you notice your child not speaking by age 2, avoiding interaction, or showing repetitive behaviours, it’s important to consult a paediatrician or child psychologist. Early detection tools such as developmental screenings and checklists help doctors identify ASD, but parental awareness plays a key role. “Early intervention is a critical and very important aspect as it not only helps in developing intervention programs that work on the social, language, communication, and helps in establishing self-help skills for the individual, but also helps parents and caregivers to understand the actual condition of their child,” said Dr Parikh.

How autism is managed There is no “cure” for autism, but early interventions can make a huge difference. Supportive therapies include: Speech therapy for communication

Behavioural therapy to encourage positive actions

Occupational therapy to build life skills Building routines, celebrating small milestones, and staying patient can transform daily challenges for people on the spectrum. A story of strength and resilience From young coders excelling in technology to artists creating powerful work, many individuals with ASD thrive when given the right environment. Take the story of Chithra Seshadri, a 45-year-old behaviour analyst from Tamil Nadu and mother of an 18-year-old autistic son, as reported by The Hindu. After trying three schools that couldn’t provide the right support, she chose to homeschool him.

“Teachers would ask me what the problem was. He was doing well academically. I said solving worksheets isn’t important. What is he learning in terms of human interactions?” she recalls. Diagnosed with mild-to-moderate autism at age 3.5, her son benefitted from a Parent-Child Training Programme and Applied Behaviour Analysis. Today, he is pursuing A levels in the Cambridge syllabus. “He does very well academically, manages his emails and assignments. I am his emotional regulation anchor, helping him mainly with managing emotions,” says Chithra. Stories like hers show that with the right guidance, children with autism can thrive in their own way.